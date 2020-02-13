Roseau County becomes first Second Amendment ‘sanctuary county’ in Minnesota

For the Forum news service, Hannah Shirley writes: “Commissioners in northwestern Minnesota’s Roseau County passed a resolution Tuesday designating the county a “Second Amendment Dedicated County,” more commonly known as a Second Amendment “sanctuary county.” Roseau County joins more than 400 communities nationwide to adopt such gun rights resolutions and is the first county in Minnesota to do so. The movement has largely been a response to so-called sanctuary laws approved in some U.S. communities that are aimed at limiting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner says: “It’s a relatively brief but intense arctic outbreak across Minnesota. Blizzard conditions in the Red River Valley were visible from space Wednesday. … The core of the coldest air lingers for about 40 hours across Minnesota. Wind chills will be in the subzero range across most of Minnesota from about 6 p.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.”

The Star Tribune’s Miquel Otárola writes: “Downtown Minneapolis’ population has surged past 50,000 for the first time, prompting business and political leaders to celebrate the milestone Wednesday while pledging to do more about a corresponding rise in crime. During its annual meeting, held at the Armory, the Minneapolis Downtown Council revealed that 51,288 people were living in central-city neighborhoods by the end of 2019.



For Politico, Elena Schneider says, “[Pete] Buttigieg and [Amy] Klobuchar … bounced out of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary with top-three finishes, media attention and money flowing into their campaigns. But all that momentum could easily evaporate as they turn to states with significant numbers of Latino and African American voters, who have yet to show interest in either candidate in real numbers so far in the 2020 race….”

A Guardian discussion includes this from Cas Mudde, “The main story of the New Hampshire primary was, however, the Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. After a very disappointing fifth place in the neighbor state of Iowa, her campaign got a massive boost from the New Hampshire debate, raising $2m in 24 hours, and massively increasing her support in the state within a week. While her road to the Democratic convention remains far from certain, there is a big chance that Klobuchar soon will be the last woman standing in the primaries, and that is something few saw coming, maybe not even the senator herself.”

Meanwhile, For NPR, Bobby Allyn writes, “In a 2019 ranking by The Lugar Center and Georgetown University judging how often lawmakers introduce legislation that attracts co-sponsors from the opposing party, [U.S. Sen. Amy] Klobuchar was rated as the 23rd most bipartisan senator in Congress. Her two fellow senators running for president, Warren and Sanders, ranked 68th and 100th, respectively.”

In the Star Tribune, Dee DePass and Jackie Crosby report, “Target Corp. and Best Buy Co. Inc. could be among the first U.S. companies to take a direct hit from the corona­virus outbreak as concerns grow about disruptions to supply chain networks in China. Although existing inventories are strong at most of the nation’s big-box retailers, analysts from Wells Fargo warn that shoppers could start seeing empty store shelves as early as mid-April.”