Three more Minnesota counties declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries

The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports, “At least three more county boards in rural Minnesota voted Tuesday to approve resolutions declaring themselves ‘Second Amendment Dedicated’ counties, a move that signals the strength of pro-gun sentiments outside of the Twin Cities metro area. County boards in Clearwater, Marshall and Wadena counties each approved the resolutions.”

MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday said action is needed soon to replenish a disaster aid account before another spring flooding season begins. Walz said his supplemental budget proposal next month will include a $30 million request for the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account. He said he wants money added soon to make sure the state is prepared.”



For KARE-TV, Alexandra Simon says, “The Minnesota State Fair has added a big name to its 2020 Grandstand Concert Series. Get your cowboy boots and hats ready! Country superstar Tim McGraw, with special guest Midland, will perform on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. No word on whether his superstar wife Faith Hill will be along for the ride.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “The St. Paul school district could close some schools as early as fall 2021 as enrollment continues to fall. The school board on Tuesday night approved the start of a two-year planning process that seeks to better match its offerings to what St. Paul families want. … Some programs or schools could be expanded if demand warrants it, while others may close. The process is just starting, and no specific buildings have been named.”

Kelly Smith of the Star Tribune says, “The Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy Monday in the wake of sexual misconduct settlements across the U.S., but it’s unclear how that could impact thousands of Minnesota scouts. In the Twin Cities, the Northern Star Council, which oversees scouting for about 54,000 youth in Minnesota and Wisconsin, said it doesn’t receive money from the national organization and is ‘separately incorporated, financially sound and will continue to keep Scouting strong for youth in our area,’ spokesman Kent York said in an e-mail Monday.”

At Politico, David Siders writes, “For [Pete] Buttigieg and [Amy] Klobuchar, the ability to connect with people of color has become an existential threat to their campaigns. Both Democrats will likely wither if they cannot make inroads before Super Tuesday. And even if they could survive the primary without broadening their support, black and Latino voters are such a critical constituency in the modern Democratic Party that a nominee who fails to excite them is all but assured of defeat in the fall.”

From the AP: “Amy Klobuchar is trying to make amends for not being able to name Mexico’s president recently — but she’s still making a small mistake. The Minnesota senator was unable to name Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when asked by a Telemundo reporter during a candidate forum in Nevada last Friday. She was asked about that flub during a CNN town hall Tuesday night and said, ‘I would like to give my greeting to Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador’ mispronouncing the president’s first name slightly.”

MPR’s Tarkor Zehn writes: “Julian Woodhouse is Next in Fashion — literally. The 30-year-old University of St. Thomas graduate is featured on a new Netflix fashion competition show where designers from around the world compete for a $250,000 cash prize. The reality show premiered a few weeks ago with the contestants hitting the ground running. Although he’s been in the fashion world since launching his brand in 2015, Woodhouse felt a different kind of pressure being on the show.”

The Star Tribune’s John Reinan writes: “The idea came to Glen Davis about 20 years ago. Wouldn’t it be great, the southern Minnesota school bus driver would say, to be buried in a casket that looked like a school bus? …On Friday, Davis — who died Feb. 15 at age 88 — will be celebrated at a funeral service in Grand Meadow, Minn., the small town where he drove a school bus for 55 years …. And he’ll be laid to rest in a yellow casket decorated with headlights, a side-mounted stop sign and big letters spelling out ‘Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495.’”