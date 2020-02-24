Trump administration begins enforcing expanded ‘public charge’ rule for immigrants

What you need to know. The Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports: “Starting this week, the federal government is expanding the scope of its ‘public charge’ rule — a move that will make it tougher for some immigrants to access public aid. … The rule, which went into effect today, lets authorities deny entry or citizenship to immigrants seeking green cards and certain visas if they’re deemed overly reliant on government benefits. It dates back to the 1880s, but was used sparingly the past few decades. … In fall 2018, however, the Trump administration said it would significantly expand the definition of who is a public charge. The news triggered widespread panic and confusion among immigrant communities — and lawsuits all the way to the United States Supreme Court.”

Klobuchar’s Latino outreach coordinator. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Edwin Torres’ first memory of his parents was over the phone, using an international calling card as a child living in El Salvador to reach family trying to start a new life for him in America. … His parents left the country in the mid-1990s fleeing civil war and gang violence. They planned to seek asylum and get a petition for Torres to join them in California. Facing repeated roadblocks, his mother got him into the country in 2001 without permanent legal papers. He was 8-years old. … ‘I was ecstatic, everyone said everyone is rich in the U.S. and everyone’s dreams come true,’ he said. … It’s a story that’s familiar to millions of immigrant families around the nation, and one which Torres now frequently shares on the campaign trail with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose hopes for the Democratic presidential nomination will rest increasingly on immigrant and minority voters in states like South Carolina and Nevada, which caucused on Saturday.”

Overcooked. City Pages’ Mike Mullen writes: “The U.S. Department of Labor filed a civil complaint against the owner and restaurant group behind Brasa Premium Rotisserie and Alma last week, alleging the businesses had relied on ‘unpaid overtime’ work from employees. … The suit alleges the restaurants ‘repeatedly violated’ federal labor law by having employees work more than 40 hours per week, combined, through shifts at Brasa’s two locations (one in Minneapolis, one in St. Paul) and at Alma. … According to the complaint, Brasa and Alma ‘coordinate staffing and scheduling and set the employees’ hours and rates. Employees work interchangeably at more than one location.’”

A new thing for you to feel bad about. The Minnesota Daily’s Becca Most reports: “University of Minnesota researchers are working to combat gentrification around Minneapolis parks, a problem they say is often overlooked. … Their ‘green gentrification’ research is part of a larger project, called the CREATE Initiative, which addresses environmental equity concerns in cities worldwide, including Minneapolis. … Green gentrification occurs as a consequence of sustainability efforts in cities, like the creation of new parks, said Bonnie Keeler, a co-director of the project.”

In other news…

Of course: “Lobbying group fights surge of bills targeting plastic packaging” [Star Tribune]

Making a plan: “UMN lays out steps to address lack of faculty diversity” [Minnesota Daily]

Unnerved by all that “abolish ice” talk, no doubt: “‘Miracle on Ice’ team wears ‘Keep America Great’ hats while being lauded at Trump rally” [Washington Post]

Say what you will about the Bloomberg candidacy, it’s been good for the local economy: “State of the Union: Former Muddy Pig becomes Bloomberg’s St. Paul field office?” [City Pages]