U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn being treated for kidney cancer

An MPR story says, “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said he is being treated for stage 4 kidney cancer but is running for reelection in November. In a statement Wednesday evening, Hagedorn said he has been treated at Mayo Clinic since the diagnosis a year ago. Hagedorn said he was given the ‘unexpected and rather shocking news’ two months after marrying his wife, Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, and six weeks into his job as Minnesota’s 1st District representative. The first-term Republican congressman also said he has not missed a vote because of illness and he is ‘a candidate for reelection in 2020.’”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “After 40 hours battling a blaze in a scrap metal yard, fire crews in Becker, Minn. are changing tactics that they expect will create even more intense smoke conditions, as the fire is expected to burn for several more days. A giant pile of junk cars started burning around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker, about an hour northwest of Minneapolis.”

Maya Rao of the Star Tribune says, “U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum has vowed to introduce legislation next week to head off the deportation of former Hmong and Lao refugees after receiving a letter from the U.S. State Department that confirms the Trump administration is negotiating with Laos to accept them. … The U.S. is negotiating with Laos to sign a repatriation agreement that would allow the deportation of 4,716 noncitizen Hmong and Lao residents nationwide who face deportation orders that are largely based on older criminal convictions. The U.S. government classifies Laos as ‘recalcitrant’ for failing to accept return of the nationals.”



For The Hill, Justin Wise reports, “Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany (R) won the Republican primary Tuesday in a race to replace former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.), who resigned from his seat representing the state’s 7th Congressional District last August. Tiffany defeated retired Army Capt. Jason Church, earning 57 percent of the Republican primary vote, according to reports. He will face Democrat Tricia Zunker, the president of a local school board, in a May 12 special election.”

For the Sahan Journal, Joey Peters says, “A local Uber driver is making a longshot bid for the DFL nomination for Congress against Rep. Ilhan Omar. Haji Yussuf, who previously founded a multilingual advertising agency and worked for the state of Minnesota, said Omar has lost touch with Minneapolis’ grassroots and is too focused on her role on the national and international stages.”

For City Pages, Keith Harris writes, “Brandi Carlile had nothing but good things to say about the Twin Cities’ newest concert venue last Wednesday. ‘I love this room,’ the folk-country singer-songwriter told the sold-out club. ‘It just feels right.’ … What’s most notable about the Fillmore, from a Minneapolis perspective, is that it was constructed from the ground up. In our city of repurposed Greyhound stations and Armories, a music venue built as a music venue is a rarity. So the sight lines are excellent and the sound is clear. It’s designed to present a concert. Still, the Fillmore is not unique — Live Nation owns nine iterations of the venue in cities across the country.”

This from WCCO-TV, “In what’ll seem like déjà vu for most Minnesota Vikings fans, there’s growing speculation that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is unhappy with the team and may be seeking another place to play. What prompted the speculation this time: Diggs recently removed all Vikings-related pictures from his Instagram account. It also comes a day after a cryptic message he posted on Twitter Saturday, saying ‘things getting interesting.’ However, Diggs is known to post cryptic tweets that fuel trade speculation — even during the football season.”