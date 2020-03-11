A fourth case of COVID-19 in Minnesota has been confirmed

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune reports on the confirmation of the fourth case of COVID-19 in Minnesota: A fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed through state testing in a resident of Olmsted County, a county public health official said Wednesday morning. State health officials were expected to release more details on the case later in the day.

Also in the Strib, Matt McKinney has the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling on the legality of a Minnesota county’s frac sand ban: “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday let stand a Winona County ban on frac sand mining, disagreeing with a local sand mine business that the 2016 ban was an infringement of their rights. The ruling ends a four-year legal battle between the Winona County Board and the sand mine business, Minnesota Sands. …”

Callan Gray at KSTP-TV reports those who meet criteria can be checked for COVID-19 from their cars at some M Health Fairview clinics: “[Dr. Stephen] Robinson said patients, who call ahead, can drive up to four clinic locations to be tested from their cars. M Health Fairview wouldn’t release the specific locations but urges patients to call for a referral.”

The Associated Press has a short on South Dakota’s Oglala Sioux Tribe voting on marijuana legalization: “Preliminary election results say members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe have passed a referendum to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. A proposal to to allow alcohol in the tribe’s casino failed.”



Dave Orrick at the Pioneer Press notes Minnesota nursing homes are looking at a potential short-term ban on visitors: “Following guidance from the federal government and recommendations from a national industry group, nursing homes in Minnesota and across the nation on Tuesday began taking unprecedented measures to limit, discourage, and outright ban visitors from nursing homes, long-term care facilities, hospice centers and many assisted-living facilities as a result of the serious risk the spreading coronavirus poses to the elderly.”

Estefan Saucedo at KARE-11 has the details of Target CEO Brian Cornell‘s statement regarding the chain’s response to the pandemic: “Target will be adding hours to their payroll to help increase daily cleaning procedures. Cornell said there will be more time spent cleaning the store, including surfaces like checkout lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes. The super retailer will temporarily stop handing out food samples, out of an abundance of caution, according to the statement.”

