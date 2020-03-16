Emmer votes against bipartisan coronavirus measure

He’ll be explaining this one for a while. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer was among a small group of Republicans to vote against a bipartisan House measure aimed at responding to the coronavirus outbreak. … The House passed the bill in the early morning hours of Saturday on a vote of 363-40. The rest of Minnesota’s House delegation, five Democrats and two Republicans, all voted in favor. … Emmer issued a statement on Sunday saying he is ‘fully aware of the serious situation we are in as a country’ but complaining the process was rushed and haphazard.”

19 new cases. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has climbed from 35 to 54. … The newest cases continue to cluster in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has more than 20 cases, according to a map released by health officials.”

One of Minnesota’s youngest known cases. The Catholic Spirit’s Maria Wiering reports: “A student at St. Thomas Academy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 15 statement from Bishop Andrew Cozzens, vicar for Catholic education in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. … The student was the first known teenager in the state to be infected by the novel coronavirus.”

This is going to be rough. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “While state and local officials across the country have begun enforcing sweeping closures of restaurants, bars and other nonessential retail, in Minnesota businesses haven’t been given clear marching orders as COVID-19 cases mount. … Some local businesses are making tough choices on their own.”



Some non-COVID-19 news. The Minnesota Daily’s Natalie Rademacher and Dylan Miettinen report: “Plans are underway for the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to release a land acknowledgement statement, which would recognize that the campus resides on Dakota homeland. … The Twin Cities campus occupies land that Dakota people lived on for generations. Treaties with the U.S. government forced tribes to relocate, making way for Europeans to establish a town that would become Minneapolis in the mid-1800s.”

In other news…

Might not be the highest priority at the moment: “Legislative auditor calls for stronger oversight of Minnesota’s $1 billion home health program” [Star Tribune]

Update from spring training: “MLB tries to dislodge ride-it-out players at camps” [Star Tribune]

Something all states may need to bolster: “Wisconsin Officials Push For Absentee Voting Amid Coronavirus Shutdown” [WCCO]

It’s a mix: “Coronavirus in Minneapolis & St. Paul: What’s happening with restaurants?” [City Pages]

More should follow suit: “Xcel, St. Paul Regional Water suspend disconnects in light of pandemic” [Pioneer Press]

Bye, bye, faith in humanity: “Minnesota profiteer says he ‘checked on’ his rights before selling masks from back of vehicle” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Faith in humanity restored? “Karl-Anthony Towns to Donate $100,000 To Mayo Clinic Towards COVID-19 Testing” [WCCO]



Hope they have a season: “QB Kirk Cousins signs 2-year extension with Vikings” [KARE]