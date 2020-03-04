Lawmakers push bill to fine DHS if it fails to fix Medicaid problems

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres writes: “Frustrated by a string of regulatory breakdowns at the state Department of Human Services (DHS), a bipartisan group of state senators is pushing a measure that would penalize the giant social services agency if it fails to correct costly gaps in its Medicaid record-keeping system. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on a new bill that would impose escalating fines, starting at $158,000 a month, on the DHS if it does not fix gaps in its electronic system for tracking eligibility and enrollment in Medicaid.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Discussions between Ramsey County and Arden Hills over the future development of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant have broken down as of Tuesday. … Arden Hills leaders envision a spacious suburban community that mirrors existing neighborhoods. However, county officials are concerned about a housing shortage and prefer dense development similar to urban tracts.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A website intended to help Minnesotans find the location of their local polling places was instead redirecting voters to the website of a partisan organization that has endorsed presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. … In a statement, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the redirect was the result of a ‘serious lapse of judgement’ by a staff person.”

The Star Tribune’s Patrick Kennedy says, “Parasole Restaurant Holdings, one of the largest owners of restaurants in the region, is being sold to FS Funds, a Minneapolis-based private-equity partnership that already has a small presence in the local food scene. Parasole owns several well-known restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Manny’s Steakhouse, Salut Bar Americain, Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse, Chino Latino, the Good Earth, Burger Jones and Field Day.”



At City Pages, there’s this from Jay Boller: “Pillow magnate Mike Lindell is unavoidable. The founder/CEO of Chaska-based MyPillow ⁠— who famously kicked crack and found God ⁠— blankets the airwaves with infomercials and, increasingly, builds a political profile alongside pal Donald Trump. Now Lindell even has a beer… extremely unofficially. Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing Co. just released Mike’s Pillow, a New England-style hazy double IPA that spoofs Lindell.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner tells us, “Highs this week hover in the low 40s in the Twin Cities. Then this weekend, southwest winds blow in the warmest air so far in 2020. Many forecast models crank out highs near 60 degrees in the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon.”

Deanna Weniger of the PiPress reports, “In a tearful goodbye, longtime Farmington City Councilman Terry Donnelly recently announced that he will not be running for re-election this fall. Divisiveness on the council and the vitriol of social media took the fun out of serving, he said. … He joined social media briefly, but was shocked by the uninhibited comments by some residents and dropped out. ”