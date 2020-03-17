Mall of America will close through ‘at least’ March 31

Makes sense. KSTP reports: “On Tuesday, the Mall of America joined the list of businesses to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. … MOA announced it will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, through ‘at least’ March 31.”

The latest COVID-19 numbers. WCCO reports: “Health officials in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has risen from 54 to 60. … The cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metro, as seen on a map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health.”

Transit reduced. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Metro Transit said Monday that it will suspend service of all bus and light-rail service between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. ”

Probably something every hospital should do. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “M Health Fairview, the parent company to St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul and the HealthEast medical network, is temporarily halting all elective surgeries in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients. … Surgeries scheduled for Wednesday onward will be postponed, with the exception of urgent or time-sensitive procedures. Emergency departments will remain open for patients requiring emergency attention.”



Save it for true emergencies. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix and Libor Jany report: “Anticipating a spike in call volumes, emergency medical workers in the Twin Cities are advising residents they don’t need to contact 911 if they are experiencing flu symptoms.”

Guidance for child care facilities. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Gov. Tim Walz issued new guidance to Minnesota child care providers late Monday, asking them to stay open but urging them to prioritize care for children of health care and emergency workers. … ‘We would appreciate if you continued to care for kids and their families and would like to support you if you decide to remain open,’ Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote hours after they orders bars and restaurants to shut down for dine-in customers.”

In other news…

Going remote: “DFL pulls plug on local, district conventions” [Duluth News Tribune]

Everyone calm down: “There’s plenty of food to go around, and Minnesota stores are getting it in” [Star Tribune]

Making St. Paul smell a little better: “A solution to Como Lake stink in sight? Herbicide and alum applications to begin in April” [Pioneer Press]

An institution: “Manning’s, the Minneapolis student dive-bar institution, is for sale” [City Pages]

Yikes: “Wisconsin court grants new trial after St. Paul detective says Somalis tend to lie” [Pioneer Press]

Well there you go: “Minnesota appeals court: Texting a sex worker isn’t ‘public’ solicitation” [City Pages]