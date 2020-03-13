Mayo Clinic develops COVID-19 test

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck writes: “The Mayo Clinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19, a development that comes as concerns build that a lack of testing capacity could thwart a robust response to the outbreak. Mayo’s large commercial lab in Rochester is one of several that have scrambled in recent weeks to create a test that can detect coronavirus in specimens. The lab says it started making tests available to health care providers at Mayo on Thursday and will open the supply to others in the coming days.”

Martin Moylan at MPR says, “People concerned that they may have contracted the coronavirus may not have to worry about paying much, if anything, for tests. … All the companies that sell private health insurance plans through MNsure are waiving co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to coronavirus diagnostic testing. The approximately 125,000 Minnesotans who are enrolled in those plans will have no charges for testing done in compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Briana Bierschbach and Torey Van Oot of the Star Tribune say, “While state officials ramp up their response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Capitol in St. Paul remains a crowded place. That could be a problem. During session, the Minnesota Capitol complex is home to 201 state legislators, seven Supreme Court justices, Gov. Tim Walz and much of his administration, plus thousands of staffers, state employees and lobbyists who work in the area. … On Thursday, the Minnesota House canceled all floor business until Monday after a group of three doctor legislators recommended other lawmakers cancel large gatherings in the community and avoid them in the Capitol complex.”

Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst write for MPR: “Responding to growing economic alarm, Gov. Tim Walz released an updated budget proposal Thursday that leaves most of a projected budget surplus unspent and plows extra money into health and natural disaster response. Walz said he would shore up the state’s budget reserve fund with a nearly $500 million infusion and leave more than $1 billion unspent. ‘Caution, caution, caution. If there was ever a time for a one-page budget and leaving money on the bottom line, this is it,’ Walz said, adding that having a ‘rainy day’ fund and solid budget are his priorities. The DFL governor said calls for tax cuts and new spending on education will have to wait until a future session.”

Says WCCO-TV, “Twin Cities officials announced plans to lower speed limits across the metro on Thursday, in a move to support safer streets. New speed limits will be 20 mph for local residential streets, 25 mph for larger, arterial city-owned streets, and 30 mph or more for some city-owned streets, according to a news release. The 25 mph speed limit changes will go into effect as soon as signs are posted. After signs are posted on busier streets, the cities will put up gateway signs at entry points into both cities, to indicate that the citywide speed limit is 20 mph unless otherwise posted.”

The AP reports: “The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are resuming contract talks while striking educators continue to walk picket lines and classes are canceled for a fourth straight day Friday.”

KSTP-TV’s Eric Rasmussen reports: “Long before he was arrested and charged with burning down the historic downtown Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, owner Andy Welsh was at the center of an earlier controversy over how he operated another bar in Elko, Nevada, where city council members say the business had become a “threat to public safety,” according to records reviewed by 5 INVESTIGATES. ”

In the Star Tribune, Kristen Leigh Painter writes: “Whitney MacMillan, who led Cargill Inc. for 20 years and was the last member of the founding family to run the agricultural giant, died Wednesday in Vero Beach, Fla., of natural causes. He was 90. MacMillan spent 44 years working for the company started in 1865 by his great-grandfather, W.W. Cargill. A true believer in the idea of moving food from places of abundance to places of scarcity, MacMillan played an instrumental role turning Cargill into a global powerhouse.”