Menards accused of raising prices on masks and bleach

We were told we would be saving big money. Alexandra Kelley at The Hill reports on a cease and desist letter sent to Menards regarding increased pricing on cleaning products: “Michigan] Attorney General Dana Nessel sent the company a cease and desist letter Tuesday, after the office received 18 complaints for consumers about face masks, bleach and other products being sold at high prices. ‘Investigators from the Attorney General’s office have found that Menards appears to be exploiting public fear about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) through a systematic effort of raising prices,’ Nessel’s office said in a release.”

Repurposing. Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune has the story of the Bethesda long-term care hospital in St. Paul becoming a COVID-19 treatment center: “The facility will include 35 intensive-care beds and ventilators. Ventilators have proved to be crucial tools in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic because patients with severe cases often suffer pneumonia and struggle to breathe. Patients now at Bethesda, part of the M Health Fairview system, will be transferred this week to other hospitals or skilled-nursing homes.”



In the fine print. Filiberto Nolasco Gomez at WorkDay Minnesota notes the executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz effectively suspended some collective bargaining rights for state employees. AFSCME Council 5 and MAPE responded: “We won’t stand in the way of the state’s powerful response to this crisis, but we won’t idly sit by if that power is abused.“

It’s not just toilet paper. Brady Slater at the Duluth News Tribune is tracking gun sales during the era of COVID-19: “Before Patricia Kukull opened the doors of Superior Shooters Supply on Tuesday morning, she had already seen enough. ‘Panic buying is never good,’ she said. ‘It disrupts everything. This may be the third or fourth time this has happened, but you want a store that’s stocked. You want to be able to plan. I know that sounds backward, but we want enough ammo for everybody.‘”

Reconsidering the pomp under the circumstances. FOX-9 reports the cancellation of graduates ceremonies at the U of M is being reviewed: “In Tuesday’s email, [U of M President Joan] Gabel said she had heard from many about ‘the unique importance of commencement ceremonies to [students] and [their] families’ and that she ‘took [their] comments to heart.'”

Sour brew indeed. Mike Mullen at City Pages uncovers some drama in the local taproom community: “In mid-December 2018, [Mat] Waddell told [Jason] Sandquist and [Tyler] Johnson he wanted out [of Wild Mind Artisan Ales], and was taking a job with 3M. … Then, a few months later, his name and face resurfaced, this time as the head of the ‘mixed culture’ line of sour beers at BlackStack Brewing in St. Paul.”

In other news…

Build that wall, eh: “Coronavirus In Minnesota: Canadian Border To Close To Non-Essential Traffic” [WCCO]

Regroup then reopen: “Ramsey County to close government buildings for six days, retool for coronavirus” [Pioneer Press]

Less cuts: “Minnesota regulators require hair salons, spas to close due to coronavirus” [Star Tribune]

Some good news: “Dental offices recommended to close” [KEYC]

Still open: “US District Court of Minnesota to continue criminal proceedings, grand juries” [KSTP]

Souped up: “Coronavirus is changing food demand by the week, General Mills says” [Star Tribune]

Cute animal photo over here: “Bear cub rescued from below freezing temps by Minnesota conservation officer” [KMSP]