Minnesota Appeals Court sends PolyMet air permits back to MPCA

Fuzzy math. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday sent air permits for PolyMet back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for review and said the agency was wrong not to consider a report that says the company, which is trying to open Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine, is eyeing a much larger operation. … Environmental groups argued a report released by PolyMet in March 2018 outlines the company’s plans to recover 118,000 tons of ore per day instead of 32,000 tons per day, the amount listed by the company in permit applications. The air permits, issued in December 2018, allow the company to release 250 tons of regulated pollutants per year, but opponents say the company would exceed that limit if it were to recover more ore.”

Water rising. The Fargo Forum reports: “The pedestrian bridges from Gooseberry to Lindenwood parks and from Memorial to Oak Grove parks will be raised on Wednesday, March 25, in preparation for rising levels of the Red River.”

On the ICU shortage in rural hospitals. KARE reports: “The largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in cities. But new cases are popping up in rural Minnesota every day – adding to the strain on rural hospitals. … At Sleepy Eye Medical Center, in Brown County, Dr. John Pelzel is one of just 3 doctors and 2 nurse practitioners bracing for an influx of COVID-19 patients. There are no ICU beds in the hospital, no isolation rooms and a shortage of nurses, Pelzel said.”

Let’s not make a bad situation worse. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “One of the responses to the COVID-19 outbreak has been a run on toilet paper at stores in Minnesota and across the country, leaving bare shelves at many retailers. … That’s leading wastewater treatment operators to worry that people will use — and flush — other products instead that could cause havoc on sewer systems if they run out of toilet paper. … So now, some Minnesota cities are putting out public announcements asking people not to flush paper towels, napkins, tissues or rags in lieu of toilet paper. They’re also asking people to avoid flushing disposable wipes used for cleaning or personal hygiene, which have been causing problems in sewer pipes for years.”



Bringing organics recycling to multifamily dwellings. The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “A grassroots push to start an organics-recycling drop-off site in Lowry Hill East has inspired a Southwest Minneapolis state representative to seek funding for similar efforts statewide. … A bill from Rep. Frank Hornstein (District 61A) would provide $5 million for organics-recycling projects targeted at people who live in multifamily buildings. … Hornstein, who wrote the bill with leaders of the Lowry Hill East effort, said the funding would make it easier for multifamily-building residents to recycle organics, something many can’t currently do.”

In other news…

