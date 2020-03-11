No end in sight for St. Paul teachers strike

The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree and Emma Nelson write: “St. Paul teachers went on strike Tuesday with no sign of a breakthrough in sight, leaving parents scrambling to find care for children shut out of classrooms. The district said no new talks were scheduled, and St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) president Nick Faber called for picketing to resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday. ‘We’re going to be out there until we get this done,” he said outside district headquarters. … The union wants mental health teams in every building. The district says it can agree that supports are needed, but the cost of the SPFE proposal simply is too high.”

The AP says, “South Dakota health officials said on Tuesday that a South Dakota man with underlying health problems who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, and four others from across the state have tested positive for the virus. Officials say the man was in his 60s and from Pennington County in the western part of the state. The four other cases confirmed on Tuesday were in separate locations stretching across the state — Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison and Minnehaha counties.”

MPR’s Hannah Yang reports: “The Diocese of New Ulm has reached a final settlement with sexual abuse survivors of $34 million. A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a settlement plan between the diocese, which serves west- and south-central Minnesota, and survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The diocese also agreed to implement future child protection protocols. About 93 sexual abuse claims were filed against the diocese under the Minnesota Child Victims Act. The organization filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2017, becoming at the time the third in Minnesota to do so.”

This from Frederick Melo in the Pioneer Press, “Twin Cities drivers: Slow your engines. City officials in St. Paul and Minneapolis will hold a joint media event at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce new, slower speed limits on city-owned streets to take effect this spring. The announcement will take place at Franklin Avenue and Emerald Street, which is the border between St. Paul and Minneapolis. Most city-owned streets currently have a 30-mph speed limit. The new limits will be detailed Thursday, but the St. Paul City Council last year envisioned the limits likely dropping to 20 or 25 mph, depending upon the road.”

The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter writes: “Delta Air Lines is reducing flights by 15%, freezing hiring and asking employees to voluntarily take time off to stymie financial damage of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The airline, which is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, announced the cost-cutting measures Tuesday amid falling demand as people try to reduce their chances of catching the new virus. Other major airlines have done the same in recent days.”



From KBJR-TV in Duluth: “The retaining wall at the Duluth McDonald’s off London Road has collapsed. According to Duluth city officials, the wall fell around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was hurt. The Duluth Police responded to the scene. A private construction crew is on scene to assess the damage, according to city officials. … The City of Duluth building official will be stopping by Wednesday to further evaluate the site and make recommendations based on building code and state stature.”

For Fox Business, Paul Connor says, “House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters referred former Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan to the Department of Justice, claiming that Sloan made false statements to Congress in testimony last year. Waters asked the DOJ to review Sloan’s March 2019 testimony and take ‘appropriate’ action. At the time, he testified that the bank was in compliance with consent orders with the government in the wake of a sales scandal. … Chair Elizabeth Duke and board member James Quigley both resigned effective Sunday after a congressional report, released last week, accused Wells Fargo of not living up to the terms of settlements in its sales scandal.”