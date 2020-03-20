Minnesota COVID-19 case total climbs to 115

Big increase. WCCO reports: “Health officials announced Friday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has reached 115, up from 89 cases on Thursday. … According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the cases remain clustered in the Twin Cities metro.”

Target gives a raise. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Target is the latest retailer to roll out a $2 an hour wage bump for its 300,000-plus workers who have been working furiously to restock empty shelves and fulfill a deluge of online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. … In addition, the Minneapolis-based retailer is adding a new benefit to give workers who are pregnant, 65 years old or older or who have underlying health risks (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control) and don’t feel comfortable working access to paid leave for up to 30 days.”

Some testing relief? KIMT’s Mike Bunge reports: “Mayo Clinic says it can now process up to 4,000 coronavirus tests every day. … Thanks to new equipment, Mayo says it has the capacity to deal with test samples from all Mayo Clinic sites as well as clients all across Minnesota, including eight major health systems.”

Bad news from Wisconsin. The AP reports (via WCCO): “A third person in Wisconsin has died from COVID-19. … The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection. … The medical examiner said the Milwaukee man had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death.”

In other news…

Chilling: “Charge: Driver hit Edina student boarding bus to prove he could kill” [Star Tribune]

Gotta adapt: “Coronavirus In MN: Ft. Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad Ends 41-Year Streak At Funerals Due To COVID-19” [WCCO]

Speaking of adapting: “From sanctuary to Facebook Live, Minnesota churches scramble to get online” [Star Tribune]

If you can: “Support local musicians directly today through Bandcamp” [City Pages]

