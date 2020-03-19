Minnesota hospitals limit visits in effort to control coronavirus exposure

Keeping health care workers safe. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Hospitals are trying to stop coronavirus at the front door. … Visitors at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on Wednesday faced questions from a masked hospital worker about their health and whether they belonged to a designated group that’s allowed to enter. … In general, visitors aren’t allowed across all hospitals and clinics operated by Bloomington-based HealthPartners, according to changes announced Wednesday.”

Some help for grocery workers. At Mother Jones, Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “As the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic closes schools across the country, more and more parents are juggling working from home with caring full-time for their children. But working from home isn’t possible for emergency personnel like paramedics, nurses, and public health workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the virus. Some states and cities are providing child care for emergency workers so they can do their jobs. … Minnesota and Vermont have now officially designated another group of workers as emergency personnel: grocery clerks. This means the workers hurrying to stock shelves and check out customers in those states will also receive free child care.”

Oh, for the days when the weather forecast was the biggest news around here. The Pioneer Press’ Chris Bianchi reports: “As the seasons officially transition from winter to spring tonight, the skies will change as well, though perhaps in the other direction. … After a mainly rainy and dreary Thursday, enough cold air will filter into southern Minnesota that the rain will end as a little wet snow on Thursday night. An inch or less of snow accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, but it’ll potentially offer a wintry scene right around the time of the spring equinox at 10:49 p.m. CDT on Thursday.”

More businesses that must close. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “State regulators Wednesday night greatly expanded beyond hair and nail salons the various personal services that must cease under Gov. Tim Walz’s order in his effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. … The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology, in a directive issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday, said ‘we have received guidance’ that all of its licensed practitioners should be idled immediately.”

Let’s hope. The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder writes: “Minnesota United’s season won’t restart until at least mid-May. … Major League Soccer said Thursday it is following Sunday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to suspend events of 50-plus people for eight weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That would put a targeted restart around the weekend of May 9-10.”

In other news…

