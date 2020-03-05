Minnesota sets new high school graduation rate record

Well done. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The percentage of Minnesota high school students who graduated within four years hit its highest level ever in 2019, with 83.7% of seniors earning their diploma. … Graduation rates also increased statewide for most racial and ethnic student groups, except for American Indian students, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Education.”

How low can they go? Also in the Star Tribune, Miguel Otárola writes: “Leaders in Minneapolis and St. Paul agree: Drivers on city streets need to slow down. So with new authority from the Legislature, they’re collaborating to lower speed limits from the current 30 mph. … They’re not saying yet how low, but officials from both cities will announce the new limits and unveil signs at an event at Minneapolis’ Prospect Park neighborhood Thursday, March 12.”

Espionage case with a Minnesota connection. The Forum News Service’s Jeff Kiger reports: “Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, March 4, that a former Rochester woman working as a U.S. military linguist has been arrested and charged with sharing secret U.S. defense information with a possible terrorist. … Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was arrested on Feb. 27 in Erbil, Iraq, where she had worked as a contract linguist since mid-December 2019. She was charged with unlawfully retaining national defense information. … The affidavit states that Thompson is accused of accessing 57 secret files related to national defense between Dec. 30, 2019, and Feb. 10.”

In the Sahan Journal, Mukhtar M. Ibrahim writes: “A Somali woman whose children were removed from her care is facing questions of child maltreatment in a case drawing the attention of Somali communities worldwide to northwestern Minnesota. … Nimo Khalif came to America five years ago from a refugee camp in Kenya, hoping to give her children a better life. In January, however, one of her daughters alleged Nimo physically abused her and her siblings. That led authorities to remove the children, then ages 10 months to 16. … Nimo denies abusing her children and has not been arrested or charged with a crime. On Monday, though, Larry Orvik, an assistant Polk County attorney, told a packed courtroom that while the child custody investigation continues, it’s possible Nimo may face ‘charges of felony child abuse.’”

