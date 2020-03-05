Pence cancels appearance at St. Paul rally

Says a KSTP-TV story, “Vice President Mike Pence has canceled an appearance at a rally in St. Paul scheduled for Thursday evening. Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were set to appear at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel Thursday night, but he announced Wednesday that he will be traveling to Washington to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee as COVID-19 spreads in the state.”

Says Libor Jany in the Star Tribune, “A Minneapolis City Council committee voted against applying for a $1.3 million federal grant that would have allowed the hiring of 10 new officers to beef up traffic enforcement citywide. Some council members said they were wary of hiring more officers before receiving the results of a police staffing study, expected later this year. Council Member Steve Fletcher, who introduced the motion opposing the grant application, said he worried that the allure of federal grant money could lead to unnecessarily growing the police force. Unlike bargain shoppers, he said, cities should avoid buying ‘something just because it’s on sale.’”

Also from KSTP-TV: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating following the death of a man involved in an altercation with St. Cloud police. According to a release from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were sent to a report regarding an unresponsive man in an apartment on the 10 block of Wilson Avenue S.E. at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. Before officers got to the apartment, the female caller said that the male was now responsive and possibly having a seizure. A short time later the female caller told dispatch that the man was becoming physically aggressive towards her and eventually began assaulting and choking her.”



Says Jennifer Bjorhus for the Star Tribune, “Nitrate pollution in public drinking water across rural Minnesota is not only widespread but getting worse, a new report shows. While not a surprising finding, the analysis released Wednesday is a sobering reminder that fast action is needed to control the contamination. … The average nitrate level in 1995 was 2.7 milligrams per liter of water; by 2018 the average was 4.4 milligrams. That is below the state and federal limit of 10 milligrams, but it could be high enough to pose potentially serious health risks based on newer health research, according to the report.”

Says Nina Moini for MPR, “Landlord Sandy’Ci Moua isn’t a regular at (St. Paul) city meetings, but she showed up Wednesday to learn about a newly proposed ordinance that could change what she knows about prospective tenants. … She’s concerned about the language in the proposed ordinance, which includes limiting security deposits to one month’s rent and background checks related to rental, criminal and credit history. Ward 4 Council Member Mitra Jalali and Mayor Melvin Carter support the ordinance.”

For the Forum News Service, Emily Cutts reports, “Extradition paperwork has been filed to bring Lois Riess back to Minnesota to answer to charges that she murdered her husband. The interstate detainer agreement was filed Tuesday in Dodge County District Court. … Riess is serving a life sentence in Florida for the murder of Pamela Hutchinson, whose identity Riess had attempted to assume.”

For City Pages, Jay Boller writes, “Wanna live like a Fortune 500 CEO? You’ve got the opportunity in Minneapolis’ tony Kenwood neighborhood. That’s where 2125 Kenwood Pkwy. — the house that belongs to Target Corp.’s top boss, Brian Cornell — just hit the market. Built in 1913, the 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,600-square-foot property has an asking price of $1.95 million.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger writes: “Sixteen hockey teams and thousands of hockey fans from across Minnesota are flocking to St. Paul this week for the boys high school hockey state tournament. Class A quarterfinals begin Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, followed by Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday. Championship games take place on Saturday.”