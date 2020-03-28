Police to enforce stay-at-home order in Minneapolis

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis police officers will enforce the statewide stay-at-home order in the city, but they will focus first on education and outreach, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference Friday afternoon. …Arradondo said police officers are receiving a copy of the order and will focus on violations that pose a threat to public health and safety.”

In the West Central Tribune, Tom Cherveny writes: “Five health care centers in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Swift counties are postponing the opening of the Tri-County COVID Medical Center in the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton. The health centers announced Friday that they were notified by the State Health Care Coordination Center that they will need to postpone its opening until there is a determination that the facility has been selected by the Minnesota Department of Health as the alternative care site for the state’s southwest region. The health care facilities had intended to have the center ready for its first patients on Monday.”

WCCO-TV’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “Twin Cities couple Alvin Moua and Vanishia Yang say they are sad and angered by a racist note left on their door this week. When Moua returned home Wednesday, he noticed a piece of paper stuck to his front door in Woodbury. … ‘We’re watching you f—— c—– take the chinese virus back to china. We don’t want you hear infecting us with your diseases!!!!!!!!!!’”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that his office has stopped a Little Canada-based company from selling N95 masks to individuals. Dragon Door Publications, Inc, which sells exercise and weight-lighting equipment, had recently started selling the masks for $5 each, according to Ellison’s office. The masks are considered essential items and under a recent executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz, price-gouging the masks during the ongoing pandemic is illegal.”



In the Star Tribune, Emma Nelson also reports on the AG: “The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is asking Minneapolis restaurateur Kim Bartmann for detailed financial information about her businesses and wages owed to employees, following reports that workers laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have not been paid.”