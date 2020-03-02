Protesters cause Klobuchar campaign to cancel rally in St. Louis Park

For FOX 9, Christina Palladino reports, “Protesters took over Amy Klobuchar’s campaign rally in St. Louis Park Sunday night. The event, held at St. Louis Park High School, was interrupted before it began as supporters watched the protest move onto the front stage. Protesters chanted ‘Free Myon’ for Myon Burrell, who they say was wrongfully prosecuted for the 2002 murder of a child. ‘Black Lives Matter’ chants also filled the room before the rally began. The activists have called on Klobuchar to quit the presidential campaign over the last few weeks.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot, “While the Burrell case has become a rallying cry among civil rights activists in the Twin Cities who believe he was wrongly convicted, Klobuchar has faced more intense pressure to bow out from Democrats seeking to coalesce around a leading moderate who can prevent Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, from winning the nomination. But Klobuchar showed no signs Sunday of following Buttigieg out of the race. ‘You know I’m running all the way,’ Klobuchar said in a Fox television interview earlier Sunday.”

The AP says, “Bernie Sanders has a shot to deliver an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator’s home state on Super Tuesday, thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where she was once considered a shoo-in to win. With the Vermont senator’s Democratic presidential campaign surging nationally and Klobuchar still struggling for a breakthrough, observers increasingly see the race in Minnesota as a toss-up.”

MPR reports: “Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by a Dakota County sheriff’s deputy on Friday at a home in Lakeville. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Sunday that Kent Richard Kruger, 36, of Lakeville, died from multiple gunshot wounds just after noon Friday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kruger opened fire on officers late Friday morning as they came to serve an order for protection. No officers were injured.”

Says Kim Hyatt in the Star Tribune, “Jeanne Heintz attended 300 Bruce Springsteen concerts in her life, dancing on stage three times with the Boss and becoming dear friends with members of the E Street Band. … The lifelong resident of St. Paul died Friday at age 95. … Jeanne had her first dance with Springsteen at a show in Des Moines in 2009. Springsteen found the superfan at Xcel Energy Center for a second dance in 2012. Their last dance in 2016 at the Xcel was the most memorable. She was 91 when she got on stage ….”



Says Deanna Weniger for the Pioneer Press, “Actress Ashley Judd surprised residents at the Union Gospel Mission’s women’s shelter in St. Paul on Saturday morning, Feb. 29. ‘I feel starstruck,’ said Antoinette Phillips, 33, who was watching cartoons with her 9-month-old son, Zechariah, when Judd walked in and introduced herself. Judd is campaigning with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who had events in Minneapolis. Judd was in the Twin Cities through Sunday attending various political events. Along the trail, she has been making side trips to women’s shelters to bring awareness to domestic violence.”

For the Star Tribune, Dylan Anderson says, “The state’s overhaul of Robert Street in St. Paul will begin this summer with the six-week closure of the historic rainbow-arched bridge over the Mississippi River. After the Fourth of July, the Robert Street Bridge, used by about 18,000 motorists each day, will close for preventive maintenance. The cost of the project is not yet known, but Carolyn Adamson, the state’s project manager, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation will gather bids from contractors this month.”

KSTP-TV reminds us: “Anglers have just one more day to get their fish houses off lakes in central and southern Minnesota. … The Minnesota DNR says if the fish houses aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will be cited and the shelters may be confiscated or destroyed by a conservation officer.… The deadline to remove fish houses for the northern part of the state is March 16th.”

For MPR, Matt Mikus says, “After a delay in state grant funding for cross-country ski clubs to maintain Minnesota trails, an increase in price and higher sales of the Great Minnesota Ski Pass have allowed those clubs to receive full grant funding for their maintenance work. … After stepping up outreach this winter, the DNR sold 11,190 passes — an increase of 35 percent compared to the five-year average, though it’s still significantly lower than in 2014, when the state sold 17,774 passes.”