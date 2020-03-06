Rep. Collin Peterson will seek re-election

Not done yet. The Fargo Forum’s Mike Mcfeely writes: “Longtime Minnesota U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson will run for reelection this fall, according to national reports. … The announcement could come as early as today. … Liz Crampton, an agriculture reporter for Politico, tweeted Friday morning that he is running for reelection, citing a source familiar with Peterson’s decision. … ‘Will likely be a close fight to keep his seat in a conservative Minnesota district that Trump won by 31 points. He could announce as soon as today,’ Crampton tweeted.”

The New York Times has an exit interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Lisa Lerer writes: “How did you know it was time to end your campaign? … Well, in South Carolina, you always hope — you know you’re not going to win, but you want to give it a try. And then I kept going around to all the states, and we had good crowds. I knew we had this growing support, but it wasn’t going to grow fast enough. And the other thing I knew was that we had that rush of money coming in February, I think $19 million or something. But we didn’t have time to really build the operations we needed as a campaign, so that was part of it.”

More on Minneapolis Public Schools’ district redesign plan. The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “Southwest High School would lose about a third of its students and become significantly whiter and more affluent if a plan to remake Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is approved. … But North High School, which would enroll students living in Uptown and the Chain of Lakes area, would become more diverse and see its enrollment increase by more than 1,000 students, according to modeling district leaders presented in February. In October, just seven white students were enrolled at the school.”

Here are some voters. For KBJR, Dan Wolfe reports: “ We wanted to hear from Iron Rangers ahead of Super Tuesday, about the presidential candidates and parties they support. … A lot has been made of that region’s rapidly shifting political landscape. … It’s a shift we witnessed first-hand. … Larry Pocrnich spent a sunny March afternoon giving a tour of his Veterans Community Thrift Store. Proud of the products he sells at discount. Less proud of the political party he supported most of his life. … ‘My parents were strictly democrats. DFL. My dad worked in the mines. So I voted democrat all these years, and I might be changing this year,’ said Pocrnich. … Pocrnich says his shift is in large part due to his pro-life view on abortion, and his stance on guns. … ‘Here on the Range, there isn’t one person who doesn’t hunt that has five or six guns that they use to hunt, and they want to take that away from us, and I don’t agree with that at all,’ said Pocrnich.”

In other news…

