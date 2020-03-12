St. Paul teachers, district officials to resume talks Thursday

MPR reports: “The union representing St. Paul teachers and other professional school staff said late Wednesday its negotiators will return to the bargaining table at 8 a.m. on Thursday as its strike against the city school district moves into its third day. Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators took to picket lines Tuesday after overnight talks with district leaders failed to produce agreement on a new contract. … Thursday would be the first negotiating session since the talks broke down.”

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth writes: “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar announced Wednesday that she has married Tim Mynett, a political consultant she has worked with and been romantically linked to. Omar announced their marriage in an Instagram post that did not name Mynett. … Mynett and his wife have also since finalized their divorce.”

Also for MPR, Brian Bakst writes: “State leaders are dusting off a law first written almost two decades ago during an anthrax scare that spells out the circumstances and procedures for forced quarantines. The law has never been invoked, but state lawmakers are taking a closer look at it in case it’s needed in the response to COVID-19. Back when it was written, the nation reeled from the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Then, anthrax-laced letters began popping up, killing five people and sickening more than a dozen. …Within months, Minnesota had a new bioterrorism law that also defined how quarantines and isolation would be handled and what rights people under such orders had.”

In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith reports, “The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday it’s canceling in-person classes at all five of its campuses, moving to online learning starting next week due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The U, which has nearly 63,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is the first of Minnesota’s universities and colleges to move classes online so students and staff can participate from home and minimize group contact during the outbreak. It’s the first time in the U’s history that all classes have moved online, which will continue until at least April 1.”



At MPR, Riham Feshir writes, “At the Shuang Hur Supermarket in St. Paul, huge bags of rice are typically stacked high along the entire front window. But lately, 25- and 50-pound bags of beloved jasmine rice are all gone. Daisy Haung, whose family owns the supermarket, is standing by the empty pallets, explaining to customers when the next delivery truck should arrive. Buyers — mostly Hmong, Lao, Vietnamese and Chinese — have been stocking up on rice over the past couple of weeks in anticipation of a COVID-19 community spread in Minnesota … .”

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson reports, “With a growing number of workers being asked to self-quarantine out of concern for spreading the coronavirus, Democrats in the Minnesota House said Wednesday they would push to expand unemployment insurance to allow more people to collect during an outbreak. The proposal, along with a variety of others, came a day after Gov. Tim Walz approved $21 million in funding for the Department of Health to contain and treat the disease. On Wednesday, number of cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to five.”

Says an AP story, “The NBA has suspended its season ‘until further notice’ after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.”

From MPR News staff: “Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect they believe is connected to several sexual assaults and attempted assaults. Three such incidents were reported recently in neighborhoods close to the University of Minnesota’s main campus. Minneapolis Police Deputy Chief Erick Fors said the suspect may be the one who got in a woman’s car and tried to pull her in the back seat. Police released sketches and said they are looking for a white man aged 30 to 50 and medium build, who seems to know the area.”