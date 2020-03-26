St. Paul will provide cash grants to families in need

Some help for St. Paulites. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “The city of St. Paul will provide $2,000 grants to poor families and $7,500 to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday. … In a presentation to the City Council conducted by video conference, Carter outlined a plan for a $3.25 million “bridge fund’ to get cash assistance to the city’s neediest residents and small businesses within the coming weeks.”

Clinics shifting to telemedicine for more visits. MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “Laura Geislinger’s boys, 5-year-old Charlie and 9-year-old Ben, are due for medication checks with their primary caregiver. … ‘We actually had an appointment scheduled last week and decided we didn’t want to risk bringing them into the clinic, so we canceled that appointment,’ said Geislinger. ‘We just don’t want to risk being out in public.’ … In order to get their medicine, the kids need to be seen by their doctor. They have an appointment next week and, for the first time, it will be a virtual visit. They were first offered a telephone visit, but then scheduled a video chat.”

More internet access. The Star Tribune’s Caitlin Anderson writes: “Internet service providers in Minneapolis have opened up their public Wi-Fi hot spots for free public use. … US Internet and Comcast, major service providers in the city, have unlocked hot spots to keep people connected through the outbreak. … USInternet spans the city of Minneapolis, running the city’s public Wi-Fi service with about 2,500 hot spots.”

Help needed. For City Pages, Patrick Strait writes: “Each week, approximately 2,000 recovering addicts and alcoholics step foot inside the Alano Society of Minneapolis, the oldest continuously operating AA club in the world. But with people asked to stay in and keep their distance to stop the spread of coronavirus, the club is dangerously close to going dark. … While there are plenty of groups that have maintained their regularly scheduled meetings online, and there are numerous online AA resources, speaker recordings, and other tools available, for many the Alano Society of Minneapolis is the only hope they have of maintaining their recovery. … The problem, says club treasurer Cheryl Larson, is finding volunteers to keep the doors open.”

In other news…

