St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital to become COVID-19 crisis facility

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo reports, “When M Health Fairview needed to designate a hospital for the sickest of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, administrators at Bethesda Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Paul stepped up. So did nurses, physicians and even research doctors throughout the healthcare system, many of whom have volunteered to convert the long-term acute care facility into a 90-bed COVID-19 crisis hospital, almost overnight. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, they admitted their first seriously-ill coronavirus patient from another M Health Fairview hospital.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otarola says, “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Thursday announced it will close off sections of two parkways, following demands to keep vehicles off the street so park users could have more space. The parkways, which run along the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis, will be closed beginning 5 p.m. Friday until April 10, coinciding with the duration of a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday. … In addition to encouraging people to visit smaller neighborhood parks or other regional parks, the Park Board is dedicating certain streets to people out for a run, bike ride or walk.”

WCCO-TV says, “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says an increase in demand for voice calling and internet has caused cell tower congestion, resulting in reduced or compromised public safety communications. According to DPS, as the COVID-19 pandemic has grown, so has the demand for the nation’s commercial cellular network bandwidth. Officials say more Minnesotans are switching to working at home and learning online, resulting in cell tower congestion. DPS says the tower sites are functioning properly but the current network infrastructure cannot meet the increased demands.”

At KSTP-TV, Mark Belanger reports, “Unfortunately, far too many Minnesotans are having to deal with unemployment during these times. … Here in Minnesota, more than 160,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits over the last nine days. That’s more than 10 times the number of people who filed in the whole month of February. The department of employment and economic development says up to 28% of Minnesotans will be temporarily jobless over the next two weeks.”



A New York Post story by Steven Nelson says, “President Trump took an initial step toward reopening the US in time for Easter, announcing his administration will rank counties by coronavirus risk and urge low-risk areas to relax rules. … Trump says he wants at least regions of the US to restart life as normal in less than three weeks for Easter. ‘I think there are certain people that would like [the economy] to do financially poorly, because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls,’ Trump said at a Wednesday press conference. ‘I’m not going to do anything rash or hastily — I don’t do that. But the country wants to get back to work.’”

From the AP: “The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the federal government on behalf of a U.S. citizen who alleges he was unlawfully detained. The ACLU-MN filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Minnesota on behalf of Ali Abdalla. Abdalla came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee. When his father became a U.S. citizen, Abdalla — who was a teenager at the time — automatically became one, too. But Abdalla alleges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully held him for 11 months in three different jails — including for five months after a judge ruled he was a citizen while the government appealed.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Fourteen more people have died from flu-related illnesses in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) latest flu activity report. The total number of flu-related deaths in the state now stands at 135, including three pediatric deaths. In some good news, MDH said the spread of influenza in the state was downgraded to ‘Regional’ from ‘Widespread.’ Influenza activity remains widespread in the vast majority of the rest of the country. … Nearly 4,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with flu-related illnesses this season.”

From the AP: “The Wisconsin National Guard’s new commander has stripped a colonel of his duties. The Guard announced Thursday that Maj. General Paul Knapp relieved Col. James V. Locke of command of the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee. The Guard said in a statement that Knapp had lost confidence in Locke based on command climate, poor judgment and alleged misconduct. … The Guard is still trying to recover after federal investigators last year revealed they had found multiple problems with how the Guard handles sexual harassment and sexual assault complaints.”

For Variety, Chris Willman writes: “For years, Bob Dylan fans have spoken in a sort of hushed awe about the longest song he ever released, ‘Highlands,’ an album side-length 1997 track that ran 16 minutes and 31 seconds. Now, 23 years later, he’s slightly outdone himself. As the clock struck midnight on the east coast Friday morning, Dylan released a new song, ‘Murder Most Foul,’ that has a 16:57 running time — and it’s an epic free association on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”