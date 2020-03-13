Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rises to 14

More COVID-19 cases. KSTP reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that a total of fourteen cases have now been confirmed in the state. … Those cases have been identified in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright counties.”

St. Paul teacher strike over. The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree reports: “The St. Paul school district and its teachers have agreed on a new contract ending a three-day strike that disrupted lives and sent thousands marching in the streets. … The two sides announced the deal about 4 a.m. Friday, a day after resuming talks at the urging of Gov. Tim Walz. … In a statement, Mayor Melvin Carter thanked union and district leaders for working to end the strike. ”

Working on a treatment. The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson reports: “Drugs developed to treat high blood pressure, malaria and Ebola will be tested at the University of Minnesota Medical School to see if they can help patients exposed to COVID-19, with the first patient expected to be enrolled in one of three clinical trials today. … The trials will examine the use of three drugs to see if they can prevent or slow down infections of the novel 2019 coronavirus, or treat severe infections that have already begun.”

More bad news. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its mounting an aggressive and immediate response after more than 50 invasive carp were captured last weekend in the Mississippi River. … ‘This is the largest congregation of invasive carp we’ve seen this far upstream,’ said DNR invasive carp field lead Ben Larson, in a statement. ”

In other news…

Even tournaments already underway: “Minnesota high school sports abruptly canceled, ‘devastating’ those involved” [Star Tribune]

First school district in Minnesota to take this measure: “Robbinsdale Area Schools closed on Friday” [KARE]

Sports impacts: “Minnesota fans suddenly have nothing to watch, tickets they can’t use” [Star Tribune]

Macalester goes online, too: “Faculty and students prepare to move classes online” [The Mac Weekly]

An upside, sort of: “Coronavirus In Minnesota: Gas Prices Fall Amid COVID-19 Fears” [WCCO]

Was trying to make a penne pal: “Brown County Jail inmate accused of noodle assault” [Mankato Free Press]

We want to believe: “What’s the truth behind Minnesota’s Kensington Runestone?” [Star Tribune]