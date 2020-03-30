Trump announces extension of social distancing guidelines

In The New York Times, Michael D. Shear writes: “President Trump retreated Sunday from his desire to relax coronavirus guidelines by Easter, announcing instead that all Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating at bars and restaurants, or gathering in groups of more than 10 for at least another month and perhaps until June. … The president finally appeared on Sunday to acknowledge the possibility of deaths on a large scale and back down from weeks of insisting that the threat from the virus might be overblown.”

The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “Starting Monday at 8 a.m., group activities not in compliance with physical and social distancing will not be allowed in Edina. The city received many complaints and reports of large group gatherings and close-contact ballgames over the weekend, said City Manager Scott Neal. ‘We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order,'” Neal said. ‘This is not optional. Failure of Minnesotans to comply with this order will result in the metro area reaching peak caseload sooner than medical facilities are able to handle,’ he said. ‘We all need to do our part.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Ruben Rosario writes: “Among Minnesotans battling the deadly virus is internationally renowned Cuban jazz pianist Ignacio ‘Nachito’ Herrera. The White Bear Lake resident and Dakota jazz club regular was rushed to the emergency room Saturday by family members after struggling with flu-like symptoms. He was diagnosed with the novel virus and remains in intensive care at a Twin Cities area hospital. … In 2012, he won the American Heritage Award from the American Immigration Council, the second Latin musician to do so since Carlos Santana. He has also performed with local Twin Cities symphonies and taught local youth orchestra and musical groups.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports: “A late-season winter storm brought heavy snow to parts of central and northeast Minnesota late Saturday and early Sunday, knocking out power to more than 14,000 homes and businesses. Rain and thunderstorms switched over to snow overnight from central Minnesota northeast into the Arrowhead region. … As of midday Sunday, Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power were reporting a combined total of more than 14,000 customers without power, with the largest outages in the Duluth, Cloquet and Moose Lake areas. Minnesota … Crews worked throughout the day to restore power, with the total number of affected customers down to about 8,000 by 7 p.m. Lake Country Power reported that some of the outages may last into Monday.”

For the Forum News Service, April Baumgartner says, “The first person who died in North Dakota from coronavirus was a Navy veteran and educator who declined to be put on a ventilator, possibly to save it for another patient, his niece said Saturday. Roger Lehne, 93, died Thursday at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fargo due to complications from the illness, according to a death notice published Saturday. … The North Dakota Department of Health announced Saturday there are 94 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. Lehne is the only person who has died in North Dakota after contracting the illness.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports, “Three times a week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dials into a private Skype meeting with other city leaders to discuss their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Designed for swift action, the emergency policy group includes City Council President Lisa Bender and Vice President Andrea Jenkins, eight city department heads and some staff members. The emergency declaration put into place March 16 allows Frey to pass temporary regulations and authorize quick purchases without having to go through the normal City Council approval process, as long as those actions are meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Tom Olsen says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the courts to take steps that are unprecedented in modern history: postponing nearly all cases, temporarily shutting down public service centers and holding many hearings without any of the participants in the same room. … The situation has forced criminal justice agencies to dramatically alter long-standing practices as the wheels of justice temporarily grind to a halt for most defendants. Most notably, authorities have been working together to significantly reduce the number of people who remain jailed while awaiting future court dates, particularly for nonviolent offenses.”



In the Star Tribune, Neal St. Anthony writes, “the owners of many small businesses like [Anna] Tsantir have been forced into making hard choices they didn’t see coming. Tsantir, who three years ago was the Small Business Administration’s Women-Owned Business of the Year, last week laid off more than 120 valued employees and contractors. The business nose-dived when, spooked by the virus, Two Bettys cleaners didn’t want to visit customers’ homes — and customers also wanted to reduce visitors.”

This at WCCO-TV: “Cold Front, which is located in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, sold pints of ice cream Sunday to raise money to support people recovering from addiction. The store had 400 pints left in stock since closing earlier in the month for the COVID-19 outbreak. Owner George Doyle, who has been sober 15 years, wanted to sell the ice cream and give back to a group he knows needs help and connection during this time of isolation. So he partnered with Minnesota Recovery Connection, and gave 100% of the proceeds to the organization.”

At MPR, Emily Bright says, “The coronavirus outbreak brought the Girl Scout cookie-selling season to a screeching halt. Left with unsold inventory, some Minnesota Girl Scouts are now inviting people to donate those cookies to first responders and community groups. ‘There are thousands of girls who are kind of learning how to pivot when a small business is impacted’, said Tish Bolger, CEO of the Girl Scouts Council of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys. ‘We have a ton of inventory, and we have launched Cookies for a Cause.’”

Says Harsh Chauhan for CCN, “The novel coronavirus outbreak may have popped the U.S. housing bubble because of its economic fallout. Buyers are fleeing the market even though mortgage rates have sunk to record lows, and this could set off the next housing crisis. Real estate marketplace Zillow has suspended purchasing new homes on account of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company directly purchases homes from sellers in 24 markets through its Zillow Offers business arm. It resells them after making repairs.”