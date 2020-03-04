Two passengers told to self-quarantine after landing at MSP

And wash your hands. KSTP-TV is reporting that two passengers who arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Europe Tuesday afternoon were told to self-quarantine: “[The Minnesota Department of Health] said the passengers were evaluated on the plane after landing by a medical professional from the Quarantine Station and didn’t have symptoms of COVID-19. However, because of their close contact with someone who had a confirmed case, they were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Local hero. Julian Shen-Berro of NBC News interviews Eric Childs, the proprietor of the only black-owned comic book store in Minnesota: “‘Comics were an escape. It was something that I did. It was wonderful. You get to see people with special abilities go against great odds and overcome them, and to be something more than yourself,’ [Childs] said. ‘It was just great for me.’”

Fighting words. Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press is tracking the arguments in a defamation case filed by St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson against state Rep. John Lesch: “’We maintain that the letter that was written … falls within either the statutory or Constitutional immunity, because Rep. Lesch’s letter was reasonably related to legislative activities or the legislative process,’ [attorney Marshall] Tanick said, in remarks to the Supreme Court Monday.”

So, should patients wear camouflage or orange? Hannah Jones at City Pages writes about a new fixture near the Robbinsdale primary care clinic: “Along the right side of the parking lot, there’s a wooden fence, and poking over the top of that fence is a deer stand. Spoiler alert: It’s not for hunting deer. ‘This is so protesters can stand in it and yell over the fence and into the parking lot while patients are walking in,’ NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota organizer Hayley Brioch testified Thursday at a Minnesota House of Representatives committee hearing.”



U of M feeling the Bern. The Minnesota Daily breaks down Sen. Bernie Sanders’ primary dominance around the U of M: “Bernie Sanders won all University-area precincts by a wide margin, claiming polling places in Marcy-Holmes, the West Bank, Prospect Park, and on campus at the Weisman Art Museum. … Biden struggled to build support among University students, only winning about 10% to 20% of voters at some polling places around campus.”

