Victim was in a vehicle in a quarter of Minneapolis shootings in 2019, analysis finds

Still not even close to the most dangerous thing about being in a car. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports, “as recently as Tuesday, Minneapolis police continued their search for a gunman they say shot two teenagers sitting in a car outside of a north Minneapolis corner store over the weekend. … The victims, ages 16 and 19, are expected to survive, but the incident follows a trend of people shooting into cars, minivans and buses. According to a Star Tribune analysis of preliminary police data, at least a quarter of all shootings last year the victim or victims was sitting or riding in a vehicle when struck.”

Interesting development. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “The Como Congregational Church has sat in the middle of the block in Minneapolis’ Como neighborhood (about a mile north of Dinkytown) for about a century. … It’s got an interesting, blocky design—all rectangular planes and tapered triangles jutting into the sky—though not interesting enough to be deemed ‘historic’ and eligible for preservation. … That wasn’t a problem until this year, when Northland Real Estate Group (the current property owner) proposed turning the site into two stories of rental housing. … According to nearby resident Larry Crawford, there was a ‘tremendous groan’ in the audience when Northland presented the plan to the Southeast Como Improvement Association in mid-February. This wasn’t the future they’d envisioned for the building.”

Just in time for primary day. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis and St. Paul cannot force landlords to give new tenants city-approved documents instructing them how to register to vote, a federal judge ruled Monday. … U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright ruled that the requirements, passed as part of an effort to boost voter registration, violate the landlords’ First Amendment rights because they force them to convey the cities’ messages.”

BuzzFeed News on the Sanders-Klobuchar friendship. Molly Hensley-Clancy writes: “For a brief moment last Tuesday after the Democratic presidential debate, past the hallways that snaked from the spin room to the exit near the back of the Gaillard Center in South Carolina, two of the candidates ended up stuck together in a small room, unable to leave. … There was a problem with the door — security needed to unlock it — and so they stood together waiting. Had chance put them there with anybody else, it might’ve been a moment of awkward silence. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders dislike plenty of people, but not each other. … The fact of their friendship, based on a little-discussed, yearslong mutual respect, is all at once entirely unexpected and intuitively obvious.”

In other news…

Obstruction injustice: “Minneapolis neighbors lose appeal over Witch’s Hat tower views” [Star Tribune]

Myon Burrell followup: “Imprisoned for life as a teen, Myon Burrell finds his voice” [MPR]

Stocking full of coal: “Target sales dinged by shortened holiday season” [St. Cloud Times]

Which is your favorite? “A Non-Definitive Ranking of Paths Over and Under I-94 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul” [streets.mn]

RIP: “‘Very accomplished but very natural,’ Twin Cities jazz pianist Peter Schimke dies at 59” [Star Tribune]

Coming to The Wolf: “Good news: You can hear Twins games on FM radio this year” [Star Tribune]