Wisconsin reports third COVID-19 case

Special quarantined coronavirus section
The Fargo Forum’s Patrick Springer reports: “Coronavirus concerns shouldn’t hinder the push to fill sandbags to protect the area against spring flooding along the Red River and its tributaries, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said Monday, March 9. … Fargo and Cass County combined want to fill 400,000 sandbags, a task that will take four days if Sandbag Central can draw 200 volunteers per hour during the 12-hour shifts, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. … Those who are sick are asked to stay home, but officials want to see able-bodied volunteers, Mahoney said.”
The Minnesota Daily’s Niamh Coomey reports: “As a potential hub for the highly-contagious coronavirus, the University of Minnesota is prepping for how to react should it spread to campus. … Currently, no cases have been confirmed at the University, although there are two confirmed cases in Minnesota. However, impacts of the virus are already being felt — with three study abroad programs closed, and the University exploring online-only options for the remainder of Spring semester classes.”
The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar writes: “Target Corp. is the latest retailer to place limits on the amount of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes customers can purchase at one time as a coronavirus-inspired shopping frenzy has led to empty shelves of those products at many stores. … ‘Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest,’ say signs the Minneapolis-based retailer placed in its stores over the weekend.”
Back to your regularly scheduled gleanings
Historical. Society. Blacklist. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “When the Minnesota Historical Society awarded the Czech and Slovak Cultural Center of Minnesota $1,500 for an oral history project, the goal was a quick turnaround of interviews with founding members of the Minneapolis-based organization. … That was in late 2006, and the state historical society is still waiting. … The result? The Czech and Slovak Cultural Center is on the state historical society’s blacklist, a surprisingly short but telling list of nonprofit organizations that failed to complete state Legacy projects or return grant money. The groups are now unable to qualify for further grants until they do.”
New salvo in the war on cars. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “By 2030, the people of Minneapolis could take more trips on foot, bike and bus than by car, if the city achieves its goal detailed in its 10-year transportation plan. … The guiding document, presented to the City Council’s transportation and public works committee, seeks to make other forms of transportation more accessible and appealing than driving. By doing so, city officials hope to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and lower greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.”
Impressive. ESPN’s Katie Barnes reports: “Long a winner on the court, Maya Moore is now a winner in court. … The WNBA star put her career on hiatus to help Jonathan Irons, 39, get released from prison, and on Monday, Irons’ initial conviction was overturned. … ‘This day has been a long time coming,’ Moore said following the conclusion of the hearing. ‘We are just so grateful and thankful to God and to everybody who has played a role in bringing justice.’”
In other news…
Not an easy job: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Proclaims March 10 ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’” [WCCO]
Buzzy new funding: “Thousands of homeowners apply for Minnesota funding to turn lawns into bee-friendly habitats” [Star Tribune]
Sad news: “Reporter’s notebook: Death of a maiden” [KMSP]
Rock the Garden lineup is up: “Rock the Garden 2020 lineup announced: Tegan and Sara, Brittany Howard, lots more” [City Pages]
Also in lineups: “Miranda Lambert, NF Announced For 2020 State Fair Grandstand” [WCCO]
OK, here are some puppies: “Twin Cities animal rescue takes in record number of puppies from Texas shelter” [KSTP]
