Wisconsin reports third COVID-19 case

… According to DHS, the person was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and has been isolated at home. Authorities are working to determine who may have come in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine those people.”

The Fargo Forum’s Patrick Springer reports: “Coronavirus concerns shouldn’t hinder the push to fill sandbags to protect the area against spring flooding along the Red River and its tributaries, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said Monday, March 9. … Fargo and Cass County combined want to fill 400,000 sandbags, a task that will take four days if Sandbag Central can draw 200 volunteers per hour during the 12-hour shifts, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. … Those who are sick are asked to stay home, but officials want to see able-bodied volunteers, Mahoney said.”

The Minnesota Daily’s Niamh Coomey reports: “As a potential hub for the highly-contagious coronavirus, the University of Minnesota is prepping for how to react should it spread to campus. … Currently, no cases have been confirmed at the University, although there are two confirmed cases in Minnesota. However, impacts of the virus are already being felt — with three study abroad programs closed, and the University exploring online-only options for the remainder of Spring semester classes.”

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar writes: “Target Corp. is the latest retailer to place limits on the amount of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes customers can purchase at one time as a coronavirus-inspired shopping frenzy has led to empty shelves of those products at many stores. … ‘Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest,’ say signs the Minneapolis-based retailer placed in its stores over the weekend.”