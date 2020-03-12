World Cup cross-country ski races, Loons season opener canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

So many cancellations:

The Star Tribune reports: “The World Cup cross-country ski races scheduled to be held in Minneapolis next week have been canceled because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. … As many as 20,000 fans had been expected to attend Tuesday’s sprint races at Theodore Wirth Park, according to the Loppet Foundation, which had been overseeing the event. Other events related to the races, which were scheduled to begin Saturday, have been called off. ”

WCCO reports: “The home opener for Minnesota United FC was slated for this weekend, but Major League Soccer announced Thursday that the league is suspending its season due to the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). … The news comes just a day after the Loons said that Sunday’s game at Allianz Field would go on as scheduled. Minnesota United was set to play the New York Red Bulls.”

The Star Tribune’s Sarah McLellan reports: “As the hockey world waits to see how the NHL will handle the coronavirus pandemic, whether it will continue to play games in some fashion or follow the NBA’s lead and suspend the season, NHL teams have been instructed not to hold morning skates, practices or team meetings Thursday. … That meant the Wild cancelled its 10 a.m. morning skate and media availability.”



The Duluth News Tribune’s Matt Wellens reports: “Minnesota Duluth’s best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series this weekend against Miami at Amsoil Arena will be played without fans due to the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, as will the other three series, the league announced on Wednesday evening. … The second-seeded Bulldogs are scheduled to play the seventh-seeded RedHawks at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday in Duluth. The games will be closed to the public.”

The Pioneer Press’ Nick Ferraro reports: “Destination Imagination Minnesota said Wednesday they are canceling the state tournament in light of the coronavirus outbreak and hope to hold it next month. … The event, which brings together hundreds of students to challenge their problem-solving, improvisation and teamwork skills, was originally scheduled for March 21 at Blaine High School in Anoka County.”

In non-cancellation news…

The Fargo Forum’s Sydney Mook reports: “The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first known case of coronavirus, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday night, March 11. … The Ward County man, who is in his 60s, has not been hospitalized and is currently self-isolating and recovering at home, according to the governor’s statement.”

Spring flooding update. MPR reports: “The bubble of water that rushed into rivers with our recent snowmelt is flooding some roads southwest of the Twin Cities. … The latest roads to close are in Carver and Scott counties along the Minnesota River. … Flooding continues along Highway 93 near Henderson, Minn. Check out the sizable ice chunks in floodwaters on the roadway.”

Becker fire accidental. WCCO reports: “A fire that burned for days at a Minnesota recycling facility last month was accidental and may have been sparked by a discarded battery, fire investigators said Wednesday.”

In other news…

Now with less happy: “Coming Soon: The Happy Gnome Becomes The Gnome” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Now with more firepower: “Shotgun zone elimination bill gains traction” [Echo Press]

I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t clean that: “Mayo in Mankato adds robots to cleaning crew” [Mankato Free Press]