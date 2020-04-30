3,000 pigs killed at Worthington pork plant

It’s all the same to the pigs. WCCO reports: “As issues with the food supply chain continue amid COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, a meat processing plant in Worthington has been forced to euthanize approximately 3,000 pigs on Wednesday. … This information comes from the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, according to WCCO’s Christiane Cordero. … The livestock at the JBS processing plant were being sent back to farmers for them to dispose of, the association said. JBS makes up four percent of the country’s pork supply.”

AG’s office not yolking around. The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw reports (via the West Central Tribune): “Minnesota has cracked down on a farm accused of more than doubling the price of eggs during the coronavirus pandemic. … Attorney General Keith Ellison announced this week he has settled an investigation of potential price-gouging against Forsman Farms, a wholesale egg producer in Wright County. … The farm allegedly sold eggs for 150 percent more that it was charging before the pandemic hit Minnesota. The increase boosted prices paid by consumers, Ellison said. … He said Forsman Farms cooperated with the investigation. The business has agreed to limit prices to 20 percent above what it was charging before.”

A shot at a long shot. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “North Minneapolis businessman Lacy Johnson secured the Republican endorsement on Wednesday to challenge freshman Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. … Johnson, an entrepreneur and former IT professional who ran unsuccessfully for state Legislature in 2018, faces long odds in his bid for the state’s most staunchly Democratic district. Omar won the seat, which has been held by Democrats for decades, with 78% of the vote in 2018. ”

Asking nicely. KARE reports: “Like motorists in other states, Minnesotans are hunkering down and just aren’t driving as much during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state wants insurers to recognize that fact. … State Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley sent a letter to major property and casualty carriers Wednesday, companies that hold and issue auto and property policies, urging them to give Minnesota consumers some relief while they deal with the coronavirus.”

In other news…

