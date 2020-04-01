Gallon of gas selling for under $1 at a few Minnesota stations

Totally pumped. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “A gallon of gas on Wednesday morning was going for less than $1 at a few Minnesota gas stations, and prices at some stations in the metro had dropped to $1.06. … Analysts say the lowest gas prices in nearly two decades have been brought on as the demand for oil has dropped precipitously as lockdowns such as Minnesota’s “Stay at Home” directive to combat the coronavirus pandemic has kept drivers off the roads.”

Apparently, it’s on, Wisconsin. The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner reports: “Across Wisconsin, voters, election officials and civil rights leaders are angry that the state legislature is going forward with the April 7 presidential primary and local elections even as the coronavirus continues its march across the country.”

Some good news. The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency signed a $4.5 million agreement to remediate contaminated sediment in the St. Louis River Area of Concern on Lake Superior. … The St. Louis River Area of Concern is one of 43 toxic hotspots identified by the United States and Canada in the Great Lakes basin, and is the second largest area of concern in the United States.”

Fingers crossed. Michigan Radio’s Joe Palca reports: “A nationwide trial is underway to see if the drug hydroxychloroquine can prevent disease in people exposed to the novel coronavirus. A second trial will test to see if the drug can prevent severe disease in people who are already showing COVID-19 symptoms. … The trials are being run by David Boulware, an infectious disease scientist at the University of Minnesota.”

We can hope. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “A new model of the coronavirus spread in the U.S. predicts the peak in Minnesota won’t be as severe as officials feared, but it will hit earlier than they had hoped. … The model was developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a center founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

