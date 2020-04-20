JBS closes Worthington pork plant indefinitely after COVID-19 outbreak

Shutting down. Fox 9 reports: “JBS USA on Monday announced the indefinite closure of its Worthington, Minnesota, pork production facility due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the plant. On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663, which represents the nearly 2,000 workers at the pork plant, confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19 at the plant. By Saturday, that number grew to 20.”

Opening up. The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt reports: “Cub is adding 24-hour service at 11 stores, as demand for groceries and essential household items continues to be strong during the coronavirus outbreak. … Thirteen stores already are open round the clock, the grocery company said.”

Staying closed. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has reversed course on plans to reopen Lake Harriet Parkway to vehicles and will keep the roads around the lake open to pedestrians for another week in an effort to provide more space for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. … The MPRB had been planning to reopen Lake Harriet Parkway to vehicles on April 20 at the request of local commissioner Brad Bourn (District 6), but the board announced April 19 the closure would be maintained until April 27.”

Your reminder that things can always get worse. KARE reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a Red Flag Warning for dozens of counties across the central and southern parts of the state due to what the agency calls ‘extreme fire conditions.’ … A Red Flag Warning means conditions are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity. The DNR warns residents of the designated counties not to burn, and urges them to check any recent burn areas to make sure fire is completely out. A small spark could trigger a wildfire during Red Flag conditions. … The DNR says the warning is set to expire Monday at 6 p.m.”

In other news…

So much for LIBERATE MINNESOTA:

Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020

