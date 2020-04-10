Mayo Clinic plans pay cuts in face of massive loss

Weird system where a hospital loses money during a major health care crisis. The In the West Central Tribune, Jeff Pieters reports: “Mayo Clinic is not just faced with an enormous health crisis. Now, there is an economic crisis, too — very likely the biggest such challenge Mayo has faced since the Great Depression. … Income has plummeted as Mayo has turned its attention from regular business to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the clinic is rolling out a plan of spending reductions, including payroll cuts, that will touch many of Mayo’s 70,000 employees across all of its sites, including Mayo Clinic Health System sites and the campuses in Rochester, Florida and Arizona. ”

Related: “Minnesota hospitals project COVID-19 hit of $2.9 billion” [Star Tribune]

That’s a lot of hiring. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Shipt, the same-day grocery delivery service owned by Target Corp., has added 70,000 new shoppers in the last month or so as orders have surged because of the coronavirus pandemic . … Shipt is on track to double its number of delivery people by the end of April, Kelly Caruso, the company’s CEO, wrote Thursday in a blog post on Shipt’s website. … That would bring the total number of shoppers, who like Uber drivers are independent contractors, to 200,000.”

Safety concerns at Hennepin’s Juvenile Detention Center. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “It’s impossible to socially distance in jail. Inmates don’t get personal protective equipment, and guards can’t work from home. … Since Gov. Tim Walz announced a state of emergency on March 13, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have cut their adult jail populations by more than one-third and one-half, respectively, in hopes of reducing the likelihood of an outbreak. … It’s been more difficult to reduce the number of teenagers at Hennepin’s Juvenile Detention Center. That’s partly because youth are only detained if they’re charged with something serious, often a violent crime. (Bookable nonviolent charges include auto theft and drug sales.)”



Hennepin Healthcare lands drug trial. The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reports: “Hennepin Healthcare said Friday its research institute has joined an international clinical trial on using remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. … Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis will have 70 patients in part of a 1,000-patient worldwide study of the potential antiviral treatment developed by Gilead Sciences in California. … Remdesivir showed ‘antiviral activity’ against other coronaviruses MERS and SARS. Gilead and Hennepin Healthcare will look at the safety and efficacy on moderate to severe cases COVID-19 in a FDA clinical study.”

In other news…

Another festival delayed: “West Side St. Paul Cinco de Mayo postponed” [Pioneer Press]

Bad deal: “3M suit: Distributor tried to sell N95 masks to New York City for 600% above list price” [Star Tribune]

At least we have this to look forward to: “Weekend snow in Minnesota could be ‘plowable’” [Star Tribune]