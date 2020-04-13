Minneapolis Fed prez Kashkari: Hard times for small business until COVID-19 vaccine or effective therapy developed

Could be a while. WCCO reports: “Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, projects tough times ahead — barring a healthcare miracle. … Kashkari said it will be hard for small businesses until an effective therapy or vaccine for COVID-19 emerges. … The Small Business Administration has started issuing checks as part of its $350-billion paycheck protection program, but Kashkari warned that money will not be enough to help everyone.”

Speaking of potential therapies. KSTP reports: “HealthPartners Institute says it’s begun testing a drug for severe COVID-19 pneumonia that could help prevent lung inflammation in patients. … HealthPartners said the FDA gave fast-track investigational approval for testing of the drug, formally known as CM4620-IE, which can block the body’s production and release of molecules that cause inflammation, potentially reducing lung damage and the need for a ventilator.”

Social distancing while homeless. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “Jennifer Hernandez hunched her shoulders against the biting wind and contemplated how she would find water to wash herself and her children. … A month ago, the 40-year-old mother of two and her partner were among the first to pitch a tent along the light-rail line near Hiawatha Avenue and E. 28th Street. They wanted to be alone, to insulate themselves from the pandemic. … But others have followed, turning a once-vacant stretch of grass and mud into a makeshift encampment with more than two dozen people. Most say they feel safer sleeping in the open air than being in shelters where physical distancing is impossible.”



The doctor is on … Fox News. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Minnesota Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) takes issue with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on how to classify COVID-19 deaths. … Jensen’s opinions on the subject tend to carry more weight than most lawmakers’. He happens to be a family physician in Watertown. That experience is why Jensen’s clashed with some of his fellow Republican colleagues over, say, outlawing conversion therapy, or providing emergency insulin. … His beef with the death guidelines, in simple terms, is he feels they’re too ‘squishy’ about designating COVID-19 as a cause of death.”

The U is keeping things remote this summer. The Minnesota Daily’s Niamh Coomey reports: “University of Minnesota students and faculty are preparing for the summer semester to continue online. … Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, University President Joan Gabel announced last week that the University would offer summer courses online only. Faculty are currently reworking courses to better fit the digital format. Some are concerned about student access to the internet and whether there will be financial resources to support the online-only instruction.”

In other news…

Good news: “Twin Cities jazz great Nachito Herrera off ventilator, in stable condition” [Pioneer Press]

Sad news: “Tarvaris Jackson, former Vikings quarterback, dies in car crash” [Star Tribune]

Op-ed from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and colleagues: “Amid coronavirus uncertainties, don’t put voter health at risk in fall election: Senators” [USA Today]

Food help: “Coronavirus In Minnesota: YMCA, Loaves & Fishes, UnitedHealth Group Partner To Provide Fresh Food To Communities” [WCCO]

Five covers: “Trampled by Turtles selling new EP exclusively through two Twin Cities record shops” [Star Tribune]

That warm feeling inside isn’t just the beer talking: “Surly taps into our essential humanity to host food drive at liquor stores” [City Pages]