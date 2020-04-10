Minnesota grocers implementing stricter safety measures to combat coronavirus

MPR’s Martin Moylan reports: “Grocery stores are one of the few places people still gather in large numbers — now that so many restaurants, bars and other businesses have been ordered closed, except for takeout orders … At least four grocery store employees across the country have died from COVID-19, according to press reports, and Walmart faces a lawsuit alleging the company didn’t do enough to protect its workers. … Minnesota grocers have deployed plastic screens between customers and cashiers, equipped employees with gloves, hand sanitizer and face masks, marked floors to show customers where to stand, and limited how many shoppers can be in a store.”

This from Ryan Raiche at KSTP-TV, “A little-known federal program is giving Minnesota a big advantage in tracking and understanding the effects of COVID-19. Minnesota is among 10 sites around the country that make up the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emerging Infections Program (EIP). …The program began more than 25 years ago as the country was in the throes of the HIV-AIDS epidemic, as experts realized that the public health system in the United States was woefully unprepared to handle emerging infections. ‘We get extra money from the CDC, which means we do gold standard surveillance,’ said Dr. Richard Danila, Deputy Epidemiologist for the Minnesota Department of Health.”

And this from WCCO-TV, “Some gas stations around Minnesota are selling gas for the lowest prices seen in decades.According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price of gas in the state on Thursday is $0.78 a gallon in Lake City, Minnesota. Red Wing is not too far behind with $0.84 a gallon at one gas station. For some perspective, the Minnesota Historical Society has pictures from 1979 showing similar gas prices in West St. Paul.”

Says Frederick Melo in the Pioneer Press, “COVID-19 has made Minneapolis rethink its approach to crosswalk buttons, but St. Paul isn’t there yet. Interim St. Paul Public Works Director Paul Kurtz told the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday that Minneapolis and ‘a few cities, and I stress, a few’ have decided to reprogram their traffic signals so the walk light comes on automatically as the lights cycle through — no button pushing required. The goal is to reduce germ-sharing in light of the coronavirus pandemic, said Kurtz, who sought general guidance from the council on whether he should follow the same lead. Council members said they had other priorities.”



For the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ricardo Torres reports, “Foxconn Technology Group is joining forces with Medtronic to build medical ventilators at its facility in Mount Pleasant for hospitals battling the coronavirus. ‘The medical and technical experts from both our companies are working closely to fast-track the research and development and production processes so additional ventilators can be quickly produced to fight the current global pandemic,’ Foxconn said in a statement.”

Related. Says Scott Cohn for CNBC, “Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn claims that it has created enough jobs in Wisconsin to begin collecting on the multibillion-dollar incentive package the state offered to attract the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility. But the state is not turning over any money just yet for the deeply controversial project, which has consistently fallen short of the wildly ambitious plans described by President Donald Trump when he first announced the deal in 2017.”

This from Joy Summers at TwinCitiesEater. “While followers are grasping for traditions to hold onto, there are still several feasting options available to bring home and serve on Sunday. These are the restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul that are still taking orders for Easter Sunday, that, again, is this Sunday April 12.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner says, “blustery Thursday weather gives way to an improving forecast Friday and Saturday. Our weather mellows considerably Friday and Saturday. Ample sunshine and lighter winds return through Saturday. Saturday will be the milder day this weekend. … Forecast models still paint a storm system moving through Iowa into Wisconsin Sunday into Monday. The bulk of forecast solutions favors accumulating snow for southeast Minnesota, with the twin Cities riding the northern edge of the snow zone.”

The Star Tribune’s Jenna Ross writes, “The movie ‘Tuscaloosa’ takes place in that Alabama city. But look closely and you might spot a bridge spanning the Mississippi River in northeast Minneapolis. A building on the Carleton College campus. A beach on Lake Superior. Maybe even the director’s backyard. Philip Harder shot every scene of ‘Tuscaloosa’ in Minnesota, including key moments in and around his house, one of very few directly on the Minneapolis riverfront. Harder has created inventive music videos for Prince and the Foo Fighters and slick spots for Apple and Target. But this is his first full-length feature film, one he’s dreamed about for decades. Making it, he drew on his deep knowledge of the state’s film geeks and fishing spots.”