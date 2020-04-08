Minnesota National Guard activated to combat flooding

The pestilence, and now the floods. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota National Guard will immediately begin assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the community of Oslo, Minnesota. They will be monitoring dikes, flood protection systems and support rescue and evacuation operations that may arise.”

Interview with Minneapolis landlord Bruce Brunner. The New York Times’s Conor Dougherty reports: “’Six weeks ago, you could name your price and you’d have multiple people applying,’ said Mr. Brunner, who lives in Minneapolis, where he owns and manages 20 duplexes and triplexes across the city. ‘Now you’re deferring and working out payment plans, and it’s only going to get worse.’”

Budget freezes in Minneapolis. WCCO reports: “[Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey] says the negative impact on our local and national economy will be felt long after our public life returns to normal. But he says ‘budgetary deficits for 2020 and for 2021, though, are not a given.’ Frey believes that if the city takes quick and decisive action, they can weather this storm.”

Kudos. The Pioneer Press’s Nick Ferraro reports: “St. Paul-based American Public Media Group on Wednesday announced that Duchesne Drew will be the next president of Minnesota Public Radio. … Drew has been the Bush Foundation’s community network vice president since 2015, overseeing the communications, community innovation and leadership programs teams. … At MPR, Drew will be tasked with leading strategy, programming and daily operations through MPR News, Classical MPR, The Current and MPR’s digital, social and mobile services. He starts May 4.”



Awaiting FDA approval. The Minnesota Daily’s Jasmine Snow reports: “When Dr. Steve Richardson was in medical school at the University of Minnesota eight years ago, he was told there would not be enough ventilators in Minnesota to respond to a pandemic. … Richardson and teams within the Medical School and the Earl E. Bakken Medical Devices Center are now looking to address shortages with a simple ventilation machine. … Richardson, along with a friend, came up with the original design for a machine that automatically crushes the balloon-like Ambu bag, which delivers air to a patient. Normally, another person would have to manually crush the bag to deliver air, which can make sustained use difficult.”

