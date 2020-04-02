Mississippi River in St. Paul projected to reach moderate flood stage over weekend

Water’s rising. The Pioneer Press reports: “As if the coronavirus outbreak weren’t a big enough problem for St. Paul, city officials are also having to turn their attention to spring flooding. … The Mississippi River has been rising and is projected to reach ‘minor’ flood stage by Friday and ‘moderate’ flood stage this weekend.”

Sick. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A man coughed on a grocery store employee in Moorhead while blaming racial minorities for the spread of the coronavirus, police said. … The incident early Wednesday afternoon at Cash Wise Foods on Hwy. 10 briefly landed the man in jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct as well as for allegedly threatening an officer who arrested him, said Police Capt. Deric Swenson.”

Playgrounds during COVID-19: yes or no? MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Nearly a week into Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, Erik Cedarleaf Dahl has been surprised to see kids still playing on playground equipment in his north Minneapolis neighborhood. … Dahl has been keeping his own kids, ages 6 and 8, away from the playgrounds out of a concern that the coronavirus could linger on the equipment. … With the weather in Minnesota getting warmer, kids who have been cooped up inside just want to get out and play. … In some cities, playgrounds at public parks are closed in efforts to tamp down the spread of COVID-19, while in others, they remain open and busy. That’s left many parents wondering whether they’re safe.”

Refund reconsideration. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will present a new student fee refund proposal at a special Board of Regents meeting Friday. … The move follows a wave of criticism from students who said they were not getting the refunds they deserved for unused housing and dining services.”



No money in oil right now. For the Forum News Service, Jeremy Turley reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Whiting Petroleum, one of the leading oil producers in North Dakota’s Bakken Formation, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. … The company is the first major U.S. shale oil producer to file for bankruptcy as oil prices have spiraled downward at an unprecedented rate over the last month. … A statement from Whiting released Wednesday, April 1, said the Denver-based company has $585 million in cash on hand and will continue to operate its business “without material disruption.””

Start naming names. WCCO reports: “A Republican state senator is calling for officials to disclose the names and locations of the long-term care facilities in Minnesota where residents or staff have tested positive for COVID-19. … Karin Housley, the chair of the Senate Family Care and Aging Committee, issued a statement Wednesday, urging Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health to release those details to the public going forward.”

In other news…

Not exactly smooth sailing: “Minnesota passengers stuck on ill-fated Zaandam cruise ship” [KSTP]

Turned up eventually: “6 years after theft, rider and bike are reunited” [St. Cloud Times]

Congratulations: “Ramsey County judge, former U lawyer is appointed to appeals court” [Star Tribune]

No one under 16 permitted: “Menards adjusts hours, prohibits children and pets from entering stores in midst of COVID-19” [KSTP]

Social-distancing friendly: “Hagedorn holding COVID-19 town-hall phone call” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

In Mankato: “Australian artist resumes work on Ardent Mills silo mural” [Mankato Free Press]



That’s a lot of spilled milk: “Coronavirus In Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers Begin To Flush Away Milk Due To COVID-19” [WCCO]

Ready to purify: “Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka Thursday morning” [KMSP]

Sounds fun: “North Loop restaurants, breweries to host ‘Isolation Bingo’ this Saturday” [City Pages]