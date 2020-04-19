More than 40 residents of Wayzata assisted living facility moved after COVID-19 outbreak

MPR’s Andrew Krueger writes: “More than 40 residents of a Wayzata, Minn., assisted living facility were moved to other facilities Saturday amid an outbreak of COVID-19 affecting residents and staff members. Officials from Transforming Age, the nonprofit that owns and manages Meridian Manor, said that as of Saturday, 18 of 55 residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident has died. The Minnesota Department of Health said staff members also were affected.”

From the Washington Post: “Conservative groups across the United States organized protests to local restrictions this weekend, even as the country surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The demonstrations, which have bubbled up in Maryland, Utah, Texas, California, Arizona, Washington and Colorado, come as several governors have taken steps to gradually reopen their states and ease restrictions — some of which kicked in this weekend. Meanwhile, the director of the research unit at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has rejected the “conspiracy theory” that the virus originated in his lab.”

In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith and Mara Klecker report: “More than 20 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last four weeks, and that upending of so many livelihoods is felt keenly at the nation’s food banks. Demand at many of the 350 food shelves in Minnesota, where every school and thousands of businesses have been shuttered, is double or triple normal levels, with many being first-time users. Organizations that help feed the hungry say the number of Minnesotans needing food stamps could double.”

WCCO-TV reports: “It was a day of many firsts for Minnesotans, after Gov. Tim Walz approved several outdoor spaces to re-open and signed a bill allowing restaurants to serve beer and wine with take out orders. Maynard’s in Excelsior took advantage of more boats on Lake Minnetonka by adding dockside to their takeout options. … Gov. Walz signed the bill Friday that allows all takeout restaurants to sell a maximum 6-pack of beer and a bottle of wine.”



KSTP’s Crystal Bui says: “On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that opens up more outdoor activities in Minnesota. It includes boating, hiking, biking, fishing, hunting and golfing. And after being indoors, the warm weather over the weekend was a great day for many to be back on the fairway. ‘As soon as we heard when the governor announced, we all started calling in as soon as the tee times went live,’ said Charlie Nester, who was golfing Saturday.”

From the Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon: “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential campaign in March, but she may not be out of presidential politics in 2020 and beyond. With apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden committed to selecting a woman as his running mate, influential Democrats and national pundits see Klobuchar as a top contender for the No. 2 spot, where she could presumably help deliver Minnesota and other Midwestern battleground states expected to be pivotal in November.”

Also from MPR: “A suspect in an armed robbery in Mankato on Saturday was found dead after a shootout with law enforcement officers along the Minnesota River. The male suspect reportedly was in a raft on the river when he fired at responding officers, who returned fire. The individual was later pulled from the river, and pronounced dead — though authorities did not immediately release the cause of death.”

The Associated Press reports: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days and he said it undoubtedly will be longer before the restriction is removed. Trudeau said it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.”