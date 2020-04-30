Nearly 15 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths tied to one nursing home

MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Nearly 15 percent of all the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota are from a nursing home in New Hope, northwest of downtown Minneapolis. In a statement released Wednesday, St. Therese of New Hope said that since early April, 47 residents of the 258-bed facility have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus. ‘This has been devastating to a community that prides itself on providing quality, loving care,’” said Barb Rode, the CEO and president of St. Therese.”

This from Liz Navratil of the Star Tribune, “[Mayor Jacob Frey] warned residents that there would be difficult times ahead. The virus has killed at least 55 people in the city and changed daily life for nearly everyone. With businesses closed or operating remotely, downtown is nearly deserted, and the city predicts revenue could plunge by as much as $200 million. The city now faces a budget crunch that will prevent it from being able to meet many needs during the crisis.”

For the Forum News Service, Sarah Mearhoff writes: “With the threat of a coronavirus outbreak occurring in one of the state’s correctional facilities, the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, along with 34 other organizations, are urging Gov. Tim Walz to release some inmates from incarceration as the respiratory illness spreads throughout the region.”

WCCO-TV’s Jeff Wagner writes: “A fighting chance is what Title Boxing’s owners in Arden Hill’s are asking for. It’s been closed for weeks, just like Yoga by Blisstopia in Blaine, and several more small businesses that are now part of a lawsuit against the governor. They’re demanding he lift the order that’s keeping their doors shut while others thrive. … State officials wouldn’t comment directly on the lawsuit, but acknowledged the difficulties small businesses are facing.”

Also from the Forum’s Mearhoff: “A number of doctors and anti-abortion access groups have filed a lawsuit against Minnesota state officials and abortion providers for allowing Minnesotans to get surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. In the complaint filed on Tuesday, plaintiffs pointed to Gov. Tim Walz’s March 20 executive order to halt nonessential medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic in order to preserve medical equipment. Reproductive services have not been subject to the executive order, allowing Minnesotans to still access abortion services.”

In The Washington Post Brady Dennis writes, “Almost everywhere he looks, Lee Frelich sees the fingerprints of climate change on the forests he has studied since he was a boy half a century ago. … Frelich, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Forest Ecology, thinks that if the state’s warming trend remains unchecked, such subtle changes will become starker and more devastating in the decades ahead. … Frelich is among a small army of scientists working to understand the subtle but unmistakable shifts that are unfolding in one of the nation’s fastest-warming states — shifts that he and others say will become more profound and troubling in the hotter future that lies ahead.”

The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola writes: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura knew his decision to close outdoor athletic courts and fields would hit the city hard. Yet he was surprised that the biggest backlash would come from the people looking to work on their backhands. ‘I cannot express to you the blowback that I’m getting on this,’ Bangoura said at a virtual neighborhood meeting Tuesday. ‘The funny part about it is, it’s not even basketball. It’s tennis players.’”



Also in the Star Tribune, this from Christopher Snowbeck, “Delays of nonessential surgeries in Minnesota have caused anxious waits for patients needing treatments that sound a lot more serious than the word ‘elective’ might imply. The good news, doctors say, is a delay in the surge of COVID patients combined with an increase in testing capabilities is creating a chance to get more procedures done in the near term.”

This from WCCO-TV: “Costco on Wednesday announced that all workers and shoppers will be required to wear a mask or face covering starting next week in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The policy goes into effect on May 4. According to Costco, this new requirement does not apply to children under the age of two or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.”

MPR’s Peter Cox says, “As testing for the coronavirus expands, some question whether the extra capacity could help people living in long-term care facilities. In several assisted living and nursing homes, COVID-19 has rocketed through residents and staff causing at a facility in Wayzata to close and others to deal with a dozen or more deaths in a short period of time. As of Monday, 233 people from long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, had died of COVID-19. That’s nearly 80 percent of all deaths so far.”

Says an AP story, “The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit. A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did. Minnesota Twins season ticket holders who have paid in full will receive credit plus an additional 15 percent. Single-game buyers will receive a credit or can use the Twins’ website to request a refund.”