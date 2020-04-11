Walz’s latest executive order requires MDH to share locations of COVID-19 infections with first responders

The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong writes: “Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Friday compelling the Minnesota Department of Health to share the location of COVID-19 infections with first responders. The state’s three largest professional law enforcement associations — the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association — wrote to Walz and health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on April 3 asking for the data.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed Grand Portage State Park along the Canadian border on the North Shore of Lake Superior. The DNR took the action at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and in accordance to Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home-order. The Band requested that the DNR close the park to the public due to concerns about health risks posed by COVID-19 and non-essential travel to the park.”

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore writes: “A Metro Transit bus driver trainee has tested positive for COVID-19, but officials do not believe he had any contact with the general public. The employee, who was not named, works out of the Heywood Garage in Minneapolis, according to Ryan Timlin, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005, which represents some Metro Transit employees. About 30 colleagues who came in contact with the employee are quarantined, but no one else has exhibited symptoms, Timlin said.”

For KSTP-TV, Brett Hoffland reports: “For many farmers during this coronavirus pandemic, the situation is dire. ‘The local farmers who were selling direct to a restaurant or schools, it hit them immediately, they lost their markets overnight. Now, it’s really hitting all agriculture, all types of farms are being affected,’ said Gary Wertish, President of the Minnesota Farmers Union. … Dine-in restaurants are closed, which affects livestock demand, and gas prices are plummeting, which is lowering the price of corn. That means farmers are seeing a surplus, which is forcing some to potentially throw away perfectly good supply.”

The Star Tribune’s Rachel Blount writes: “St. Thomas will have to wait at least two more months to learn whether it will be allowed to move directly to Division I, after the NCAA postponed a decision on the matter. The Division I Council was expected to decide at an April 23-24 meeting whether to create a direct pathway for Division III schools to reclassify to Division I.”

KSTP-TV’s Callan Gray writes: “It’s an unusual sight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There are no lines to check in for a flight, to check a bag or to go through security. One security checkpoint was even closed on Friday afternoon, two days before Easter. … According to MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan, airlines have suspended 90 routes from MSP. He said they are anticipating reduced revenues of more than $100 million this year.”