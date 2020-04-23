New Hope nursing home sees 12 deaths from coronavirus

Say Chris Serres and Glenn Howatt at the Star Tribune, “At least 12 residents of a large senior care community in New Hope have died of the novel coronavirus, representing one of the state’s deadliest outbreaks of the respiratory illness at a single site during the pandemic. St. Therese of New Hope, which includes a 258-bed nursing home with a troubled regulatory record, said it is working closely with the state Department of Health on a response to the outbreak. The campus also includes independent and assisted-living residences.”

For WCCO-TV, Marielle Mohs reports: On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz approved the reopening of summer resorts across the state, as long as resorts operate with sanitary and social distancing practices in place. Communal amenities are not allowed to be used, except retail food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks, as long as social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols are followed.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “Following nearly two hours of heated debate, a divided St. Paul City Council voted 4-to-3 on Wednesday to move forward with a three-lane conversion of Ayd Mill Road that will add a new protected pedestrian/bicycle trail alongside vehicle travel. … The 1.5-mile, pothole-addled highway connector will be reduced from four to three lanes, halving the width of a previously proposed bike-and-pedestrian trail from 24 feet to 12 feet due to cost and engineering concerns.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn and his colleagues sent a letter to President Trump urging that any federal advertising dollars, associated with new federal programs relating to COVID-19, be directed toward local media outlets. In the letter, Rep. Hagedorn and a bipartisan group of colleagues expressed the importance of local news and information on the radio, television and newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from John Reinan, “When workers at one of the biggest companies in this Red River border city raised concerns about safety in March during the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials didn’t send health inspectors to check it out. They sent the CEO of their regional economic development agency, who reported back that the company assured him everything was fine. A month later, Grand Forks is one of the Midwest’s largest COVID-19 hot spots, with 128 confirmed cases — including 11 Minnesota residents — linked to LM Wind Power, a major manufacturer of wind turbine blades.”



KSTP-TV reports: “Authorities say human remains were found in a Clay County landfill Wednesday afternoon. According to Moorhead police, investigators believe the remains to be those of Dystynee Avery. … Dystynee had been living with Ethan Broad at the time of her death. Broad has been charged with second-degree murder. Court documents show he admitted to killing and dismembering Dystynee with a saw, then putting the body parts into garbage bags and throwing them into dumpsters at an apartment complex.”

At NPR, Maria Godoy writes, “Researchers at Northeastern University have found that adding an outer layer made from nylon stockings to a homemade face covering can boost its ability to filter out small particles in the air by creating a tighter seal between the mask and the wearer’s face. In some cases, that extra nylon layer helped homemade cloth masks match or exceed the filtering capability of medical-grade surgical masks.”

The Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson reports, “Medical device maker Medtronic is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is dealing a significant blow to the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Medtronic, run from offices in Fridley, said late Tuesday that its weekly U.S. revenue started declining in mid-March and is now down about 60% compared with the same time period last year. … Although a handful of products like ventilators and pulse oximeters are seeing increased sales, the ‘vast majority’ of devices are in overall decline because of the sudden drop in scheduled and emergency medical procedures.”

At FOX 9, Paul Blume says, “Small businesses across the state are finally receiving some financial assistance this week. One of them is College Recruiter, a small, Edina-based business owned by a husband and wife. … With the economy battered and their revenues down, the Rothbergs applied for emergency federal relief about a month ago before finally receiving $6,000 this week. It amounts to two-and-a-half months’ worth of payroll for their workers. By one estimate, College Recruiter falls into a category of just 8 percent of American small businesses that applied for assistance under the initial Cares Act to get their money.”