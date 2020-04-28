Pence visits Mayo Clinic

Mike drop… in. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Vice President Mike Pence returned to Minnesota Tuesday to highlight Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus research and testing efforts, calling it a ‘whole of Minnesota approach.’ … Pence’s visit follows Gov. Tim Walz’s announced ‘moon shot’ plan to partner with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to ramp up virus testing in the state. Mayo’s national reference laboratory has already conducted 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 nationwide.”

What, and ruin the photo op?

Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today. — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) April 28, 2020

Aporkalypse now. The West Central Tribune’s Tom Cherveny reports: “Plans are being put in place to begin euthanizing hogs at the JBS Pork plant in Worthington, according to Congressman Collin Peterson. … ‘It’s what we have to do,’ Peterson, D-Minn., told the West Central Tribune on Monday. Large meat processing facilities in the Midwest have suspended operations as workers have become infected by the COVID-19 virus. … The closures have left pork producers with no place to bring market-ready hogs, and they are unable to hold on to them. Smaller processors have increased their take of animals, but cannot manage the large numbers of animals.”



These are truly garbage times. KMSP’s Maury Glover reports: “Minnesota’s stay-at-home order isn’t just creating a lot of anxiety about when it will be over. One Twin Cities metro garbage company says it is also generating a lot of extra trash. … Ace Solid Waste says the amount of garbage it picks up, mostly in the northern suburbs, is up 17 percent over the last four weeks and recycling is up 19 percent. The company says garbage trucks that usually fill up twice a day are now needing to be emptied three or more times before the end of their routes.”

KSTP reports: “The Interstate 35W Bridge will be lit orange and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will honor those who’ve been killed or injured while working on state roads during Worker Memorial Day, Tuesday. … Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have died while working on Minnesota highways, according to MnDOT.”

In other news…

More masks: “Hy-Vee latest Twin Cities grocery to require employees to wear masks” [Star Tribune]

In Shakopee: “Amazon Reinstates Fired Warehouse Worker After Employees Strike” [Vice]

Infrequent flier program: “Sun Country can drop to six flights a week at MSP” [Star Tribune]

New partnership: “Texas developer Hines teams up with venture that includes Mayo Clinic for safer workplaces” [Dallas Morning News]



