Rock the Garden canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The show must not go on. MPR’s Eric Ringham reports: “The cultural disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to extend their reach into the summer months. … The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis announced Thursday that it was canceling the rest of its 2019-20 season. The announcement spelled curtains for ‘Emma,’ ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Destiny of Desire’ and ‘Sweat.’ … The summer arts scene took another hit Friday morning when organizers announced that the annual Rock the Garden concert would be canceled for the year.”

You know there’s more to this story. The Star Tribune’s Catherine Roberts reports: “3M on Friday said it would work with the government to boost the availability of its respirator masks in the U.S. under the Defense Production Act, but it rejected suggestions by President Donald Trump and others that it was helping higher-paying customers elsewhere ahead of sick Americans. … The Maplewood-based company said it has worked transparently with the Trump administration since February, increased its capacity to make N95 respirator masks and tried to route them to the areas with the most critical needs.”

Who wouldn’t want to know? The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Paul John Scott reports: “Mayo Clinic Laboratories says it plans to release their long-awaited coronavirus serology test on Monday, April 6. … That’s one month from the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, and the result of a nonstop initiative within the clinic’s commercial laboratory enterprise to procure a test capable of determining whether a person has been exposed to the coronavirus. … While it’s not definitive without further research, experts believe it may prove likely that having contracted coronavirus will make it unlikely a person can get it again, at least in the same season.”

Today in booze news. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The St. Paul City Council is making an unusual request to state leaders. With bars and restaurants shuttered for all but curbside take-out and delivery as a result of the pandemic, why not allow sales of take-out and delivery liquor? … City Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents downtown St. Paul, said alcohol is responsible for up to 20 to 30 percent of restaurant sales nationally, and take-out meals alone won’t make up for the losses.”



Attention Lynx fans. KARE reports: “WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed Friday that the 2020 league season will be delayed indefinitely while the country, and the world, deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. … ‘As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip of the regular season originally scheduled for May 15,’ Engelbert said in a released statement.”

Something we can do together. The Pioneer Press’ Ross Raihala reports: “First Avenue officially turns 50 on Friday. Joe Cocker was the first musician to perform at the former bus depot on April 3, 1970. … The downtown Minneapolis nightclub had booked a full weekend of shows to celebrate, with Golden Smog, the Hold Steady and Neko Case among them. But now that COVID-19 has shut down all large public gatherings, First Avenue figured out a way to mark the momentous day. … At 5 p.m. Friday, at least a dozen Twin Cities radio stations will play Prince’s signature song ‘Purple Rain’ in unison. Participating stations include 89.3 The Current, Radio K (100.7, 104.5), 101.3 KDWB, 89.9 KMOJ, MyTalk 107.1, Go 95.3 and 96.3, Kool 108, Cities 97, 92 KQRS, KFAN 100.3 and 93X.”

In other news…

Not good: “Coronavirus In Minnesota: Four Inmates At Moose Lake Corrections Facility Test Positive For COVID-19” [WCCO]

Putting our vets at risk: “KARE 11 Investigates: VA continues high-risk exams during COVID-19 crisis, according to lawsuit” [KARE]

The season’s must-have accessory: “Duluth’s Frost River swaps bags for masks to fight coronavirus spread” [Star Tribune]

Very detailed: “A history of Prince’s performances at First Avenue” [Current]

And they probably weren’t social distancing, either: “Sheriff: Cockfighting Ring Broken Up In Chisago County; 1 Arrested After Fleeing” [WCCO]

On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog: “Wisconsin school therapy dog connects with students through Facebook amid closures” [KMSP]



Occupational hazard: “Southeastern Minnesota farmer killed by cow giving birth” [Pioneer Press]

Comforting that even amid this crisis, rich people can still be incredibly petty: “Rainforest Cafe founder, wife sue over municipal dock in front of their Lake Minnetonka property” [Star Tribune]

Looks tasty: “Welcome to the first Quarantine Games: What am I eating?” [City Pages]