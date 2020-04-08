Senior care centers in Minnesota implement strict new measures to curtail spread of coronavirus

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres writes: “Facing a surging number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes, leaders of Minnesota’s senior care industry and the state Health Department unveiled aggressive new measures aimed at stemming the spread, while painting a bleak picture of the industry’s preparedness. … The new safeguards include constant mask-wearing by staff; more aggressive segregation of infected residents; the end of group dining and many other congregate activities, as well as more rigorous screening of all nurses, aides and other workers who enter the facilities.”

From the Associated Press: “President Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota as the state combats the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Tim Walz had asked Trump to issue the declaration to allow federal funding to flow to the state. Minnesota’s congressional delegation had urged the Trump administration to approve the request. Walz wants to use the money for crisis counseling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral aid and other needs.”

WCCO-TV’s Jeff Wagner reports: “The COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult for arthritis patients to get their medicine. Hydroxychloroquine helps reduce inflammation in joints, but it’s also being touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19, putting the drug in short supply for those with prescriptions. Five tablets of hydroxychloroquine is all Golden Valley resident Linda Ewald has left to treat her arthritis. She supposed to take two a day. ‘They would’ve been gone if I didn’t cut back to one [per day],’ Ewald said. … She said she tried filling her prescription at a Walgreens pharmacy in late March, but the drug was out of stock. It’s a problem across the metro.”

At NPR, Chris Arnold says, “Homeowners who’ve lost their jobs or income say their lenders are demanding punishing terms if they take part in what’s supposed to be a government effort to help them. To avoid a wave of home loan defaults, Congress and regulators told lenders that they have to let homeowners defer payments if they’ve been hurt financially during the coronavirus crisis. Some homeowners say that’s working well, but others say confusion abounds. They can’t get through on the phone to their lender, or they’re being told different things each time they call. And some homeowners say their lenders are telling them that to get the help, they’ll later have to come up with a big lump sum payment that they can’t afford.”



Another WCCO-TV story says, “Rep. Ilhan Omar is pushing to make sure the pandemic relief checks go to Americans in mixed-status families. According to the Democratic lawmaker’s office, the current stimulus package would not send a $1,200 stimulus check to Americans who filed taxes jointly with someone who does not have a social security number. ‘Over 140,000 Minnesotans live in mixed-status families of some form,’ Omar said, in a statement. ‘As currently written, many Minnesotans who are in this country legally or part of a mixed-status family will not receive any stimulus money, even if one of them has a social security number but the other does not.’”

And also at MPR, Martin Moylan says, “Shoppers are more likely to find what they want at many Twin Cities grocery stores, now that the initial shopping frenzy ignited by COVID-19 fears has passed. Inventories and selection have notably improved at many stores, although things are still not back to normal. … when people started really worrying about COVID-19 last month, customers cleared shelves of pasta, rice, beans and other staples. For five days in a row, store sales topped those for a typical day before Thanksgiving.”

Stribber Miguel Otarola reports, “AK Hassan, an elected member of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, will run in the special election to fill the City Council seat formerly held by Abdi Warsame. Hassan was elected to the Park Board in 2017. On Tuesday, Hassan, 29, said he was ready for a role representing the Sixth Ward, which covers neighborhoods including Cedar-Riverside, Seward, Ventura Village and Elliot Park.”