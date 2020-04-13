Spring storm drops 10 inches of snow on southern Minnesota

Kim Hyatt writes for the Star Tribune: “A spring snowstorm turned Easter Sunday into a whiteout. As much as 10 inches fell in parts of far southern Minnesota as a storm system stalled over the Twin Cities, where snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour early afternoon. The snow let up in the metro area before 7 p.m., leaving behind totals between 4 and 8 inches rather than the initial forecast of 3 to 6 inches.”

For MPR, Peter Cox writes: “The indefinite closure of a major pork processing plant in South Dakota will reverberate to farms across the Midwest — including Minnesota. Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that its plant in Sioux Falls will shut down amid an outbreak of COVID-19. … For Minnesota, one of the biggest pork-producing states in the country, the plant plays a significant role in hog farms’ sales.”

The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes: “While Minnesota plunged into lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis wasted no time disputing the breadth of the restrictions.. … Lewis, challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in November, has increasingly staked his campaign on resistance to the pandemic response of Minnesota’s DFL leadership, foretelling what’s likely to be the dominant issue in races up and down the ballot in this pivotal election year.”

MPR’s Riham Feshir writes: “Several barriers get in the way of many Latinos participating in the United States census … . The COVID-19 crisis has added another challenge, now that community groups aren’t able to meet face to face to answer questions about the census. For weeks, community groups in Minnesota had been reaching out to members of the state’s Latino community to make sure every person is counted in the 2020 census. But they’re now pivoting their efforts to virtual spaces in hopes of ensuring an accurate count of Latino Minnesotans.”

A WCCO-AM story says, “’We’re dead last, we are last,’ said Dr. David Hilden on WCCO’s Sunday morning Health Matters show. The category is the coronavirus test-positive rate. New figures released Sunday by the Minnesota Department of health, the state has 1,621 laboratory-confirmed cases from 37,421 tests. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, that 4 percent rate puts Minnesota 51st among all of the states and the District of Columbia. ‘It’s where you want to be last,’ said Hilden… ‘There’s really only one explanation for that,’ he said. ‘Early social distancing and early closure of our facilities.’”

In the Washington Post, Katie Shepherd writes: “President Trump retweeted a call to fire his top infectious disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci Sunday evening…. The call from a former Republican congressional candidate, using the hashtag ‘FireFauci,’ followed an interview with National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Fauci on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ in which he said a stronger early response by the administration to the outbreak ‘could have saved lives,’ but also characterized the decision to implement social distancing guidelines as ‘complicated.’”



MPR’s Emily Bright says, “Libraries across Minnesota remain closed to the public, but some have started offering contactless curbside pickup for patrons looking for a fresh influx of reading material. Details vary by library — but generally, patrons are able to email or call in requests, or to place holds online, and then pick up library materials at the door or curb when items are ready.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh says, “The Edina Art Fair, which annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, is being delayed until late in the summer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The event that draws swarms of buyers and lookers over three days is traditionally held the first full weekend in June and touts itself as the state’s first art fair each season. Now the 54th annual fair is penciled in for Aug. 21-23 in the 50th and France business district.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “The now six-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America is celebrating his recovery a year after the incident. In April 2019, Landen was with his mother at the Mall of America when a man ‘looking for someone to kill’ approached Landen and threw him over the balcony, according to court documents. The nearly 40-foot fall left Landen seriously injured with a long road to recovery. Donations poured in with more than $1 million raised online. According to family updates, Landen returned home in August and as of late November, Landen was walking ‘perfectly.’”