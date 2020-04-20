Trump administration, Congress near deal to renew funding for small-business loan program

In the Washington Post, Erica Werner and Jeff Stein write: “The Trump administration and congressional leaders closed in Sunday on an approximately $470 billion deal to renew funding for a small-business loan program that ran out of money under crushing demand during the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to pass the agreement into law within days. The deal would also boost spending for hospitals and coronavirus testing by about $100 billion. President Trump expressed optimism Sunday evening about reaching an agreement by Monday.”

Also from the Post, this from Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm: “A trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs is behind some of the largest Facebook groups calling for anti-quarantine protests around the country, offering the latest illustration that some seemingly organic demonstrations are being engineered by a network of conservative activists. The Facebook groups target Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, and they appear to be the work of Ben Dorr, the political director of a group called ‘Minnesota Gun Rights,’ and his siblings, Christopher and Aaron.”

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach says, “President Donald Trump said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is ‘always complaining’ after he criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s frequent criticism of Trump’s ‘slow’ response earned her the nickname ‘Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer’. … But in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat, has held back, toeing a fine line between pushing his own administration’s response to the pandemic while not criticizing Trump’s. ‘I can only make a judgment as governor that I believe is in the best interest, the health and safety of Minnesotans and stick with that,’ Walz said during a recent coronavirus press briefing.”

Says a WCCO-TV story, “Minneapolis police say they’ve arrested a man they believe is a serial rapist responsible for multiple sexual assaults near the University of Minnesota, dating back to 2015. The man is in Hennepin County jail on probable cause for burglary and criminal sexual conduct. Police say the suspect was arrested on Friday at a residence in Anoka County after a long investigation. He has not yet been officially charged.”

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany says, “The man shot to death at a house party in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood early Saturday was the grandson of veteran peace and civil rights activist Spike Moss. Authorities haven’t publicly named the victim, but Moss identified him as 27-year-old Kevin Beasley. Police found Beasley unconscious inside a home in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to emergency scanner reports. … On Sunday afternoon, several hundred people gathered at the same spot for a vigil honoring Beasley.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports, “Amid the coronavirus pandemic, researchers in Grand Forks, N.D., are testing drones as a way to check people’s temperatures from a distance, quickly sanitize playgrounds, and deliver medical supplies. … SkySkopes is a Grand Forks drone company working with UND researchers to test several drone applications. Thermal sensors on a drone can detect elevated body temperature, one symptom of COVID-19.”

This from FOX 9, “The Science Museum of Minnesota is closed, along with its omnitheater, but fans are not out of options. The museum’s annual Omnifest is pivoting from the big screen to your screen at home. For the next two months, the museum is bringing the movies to you for free in an effort to bring entertainment to residents during the stay-at-home order.”

MPR reports: “Minnesota Twins ‘Homer Hankies’ left over from the 2019 season now are being used to make thousands of face masks. The Twins announced the effort on Saturday. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and the apparel brand Love Your Melon are teaming up to produce the masks, which will be lined with polypropylene surgical wrap.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes, “More than 100 street racers were cited Saturday night in Mendota Heights in the same spot where a police officer was struck and injured by a racer last year, authorities said. Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy said the racing is nothing new and happens every year. ‘They drive recklessly, the neighbors complain, it’s alarming’, she said, noting that she doesn’t view the racers as ‘bad guys.’ ‘I kind of feel for them. I know they put in a lot of time and money into their vehicles, but the traffic laws need to be followed,’ she said.”

Says Kelly Yamanouchi for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “A proposed class-action lawsuit against Delta Air Lines alleges the company refused to provide a refund for flights it canceled. The suit was filed Friday by Delta customer Elliot Daniels against Delta in U.S. District Court in Atlanta and seeks a jury trial. Similar lawsuits have been filed against United Airlines and Southwest Airlines. … The complaint notes that Delta is receiving billions in federal aid, ‘But despite the faucet of taxpayer money that will flow its way, Delta refuses to comply with the law or operate in the interests of its customers,’ it says.”

The New York Times reports: “A gunman killed at least 16 people in a shooting rampage in a rural community in Nova Scotia, Canada’s national broadcaster said late Sunday, in what was among the country’s worst mass killings in recent memory. The police said the killing spree, which began in the town of Portapique on Saturday night, ended about 12 hours later at a gas station about 22 miles away in Enfield, north of Halifax, where the gunman died.”