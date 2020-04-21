Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S.

In the New York Times, Katie Rogers, Michael D. Shear and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report: “President Trump said on Monday evening that he intended to close the United States to people trying to immigrate into the country to live and work, a drastic move that he said would protect American workers from foreign competition once the nation’s economy began to recover from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. ‘In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens,’ Trump wrote on Twitter, ‘I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!’”

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor, Torey Van Oot and Briana Bierschbach write: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned Monday that social distancing practices brought on by the growing COVID-19 epidemic are likely to disrupt business in the state for a year or more no matter when his administration lifts its contested stay-at-home orders. Speaking after meetings with state business leaders — as well as a conciliatory phone call with President Donald Trump — Walz said stores, restaurants and other public places will long have to adapt to public concerns about the coronavirus, likely until there’s an effective vaccine.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Macalester College will no longer require students to submit their standardized test scores to be considered for admission. The school announced Monday the test-optional admissions policy will go into effect immediately, waiving the requirement for the incoming class for the fall of 2021.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports, “News of a promising plasma therapy for COVID-19 brought hope to Kimberly Oleson, so she enrolled her parents. They both have COVID-19, and her father was near death on a ventilator. Then came the wait. Days passed, and no plasma. … Delays have complicated the launch of a national clinical trial by Mayo Clinic in Rochester to extract plasma that is already primed to fight COVID-19 from people who have recovered from their infections. One limiting factor has been access to confirmatory COVID-19 tests to ensure donors are no longer infected. Another has been that donors have to be virus-free before they can donate.”

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports, “When Major League Soccer resumes play, the owners of the Minnesota United will have more than just winning games on their minds. A planned real estate development next to Allianz Field in St. Paul’s Midway includes two towers composed of 234 housing units elevated over new retail and a ‘parking podium.’ Restaurants and co-working spaces would be situated nearby in a third building. A single layer of underground parking will serve the three buildings, which will be designed by stadium architect Populous.”



Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil and Miguel Otarola say, “Three more candidates are joining the race to replace Abdi Warsame on the Minneapolis City Council. The three — along with Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board member AK Hassan — will face off in an Aug. 11 special election. … The new candidates are Suud Olat, 29, of Ventura Village, who is running as a member of the DFL; Jamal Osman, 35, of Cedar-Riverside, who is not running as a member of a party; and Green Party member Joshua Scheunemann, 25, of Stevens Square.”

A Politico story by Victoria Guida says, “Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo are being sued by small business owners, who claim the big lenders unfairly favored companies seeking higher loan amounts under the government-backed Paycheck Protection Program. Each bank ‘concealed from the public that it was reshuffling the PPP applications it received and prioritizing the applications that would make the bank the most money,’ according to language appearing in all four of the class-action lawsuits, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.”

Says Alicia Adamcyzk at CNBC, “The IRS will make additional rounds of payment via direct deposit and paper checks each week. The first round went to people the IRS already had direct deposit information on file for, from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. The next round, according to the memo, will be sent to those who recently provided the IRS with their direct deposit information. If you haven’t updated your direct deposit information and typically file taxes, the agency says to do so via its Get My Payment tool up until the tool indicates your payment has been processed. If you don’t normally file a tax return, you can use the agency’s non-filers tool to update your information. Direct deposit is the quickest way to get your payment: Those who provide it by Thursday of one week reportedly will be paid the following week, per the memo.”