Trump says ‘there will be a lot of death’ in the U.S. this week

The New York Times reports: “Veering from grim warnings to baseless assurances in a single news conference, President Trump on Saturday predicted a surging death toll in what he said may be “the toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic before also dispensing unproven medical advice. He suggested again that Americans might be able to congregate for Easter services next Sunday. ‘There will be a lot of death,’ he said at the White House, where he and other American officials depicted some parts of the United States as climbing toward the peaks of their crises, while warning that new hot spots were emerging in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “M Health Fairview is set to reduce hours for some staff starting on Monday, a spokesperson told KSTP on Saturday. According to a statement, the health care provider told employees on Tuesday that starting April 6 and continuing through May 3, some employees will receive a minimum of 50% pay because of a decrease in overall patients. … The changes affect about 15% of all M Health Fairview employees.”

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemoyer writes: “Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea was hardly out of place as she took her seat last week inside a Minnesota Judicial Center courtroom for oral arguments. But for the first time in the court’s 162-year history, Gildea was the only justice there. … With almost every facet of business and government shut down in some fashion to try to mitigate the pandemic’s spread, the state Supreme Court took to Webex — a video conferencing tool — to listen to the appeal of a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct.”

Dana Hedgpeth, Darryl Fears and Gregory Scruggs write in the Washington Post: “The coronavirus is ravaging the United States, but experts say more than 5 million people who identify as American Indian and Alaskan Native are especially vulnerable. ‘When you look at the health disparities in Indian Country — high rates of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, asthma and then you combine that with the overcrowded housing situation where you have a lot of people in homes with an elder population who may be exposed or carriers — this could be like a wildfire on a reservation and get out of control in a heartbeat,’ said Kevin Allis, chief executive of the National Congress of American Indians. ‘We could get wiped out,’ Allis said.”

From the Associated Press: “Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are asking the high court to undo a federal judge’s ruling this week that declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit absentee ballots.”