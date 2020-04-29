U.S. surpasses 1 million cases of COVID-19

NPR’s Lynsey Jeffrey reports: “More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the U.S., marking a grim milestone in the country with the most reported coronavirus infections in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. U.S. deaths from the respiratory virus passed 57,000 on Tuesday, equal to the upper end of estimated flu deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong writes, “An intoxicated woman who allegedly kicked an EMT is among the 11 Minnesotans and North Dakotans charged in the past week with violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 executive orders. A total of 44 people have been charged between March and Tuesday morning with violating Walz’s orders to stay home or for restaurants and bars to cease dine-in service. Following a trend from previous cases that has been criticized by some rights advocates, six of the new offenses were tacked onto cases that originated as other alleged crimes.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The city of Minneapolis plans to make additional changes to its transportation network in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting April 29, Minneapolis will be adding 11 miles of ‘Stay Healthy Streets’ — loop routes to support more space for active recreation while social distancing. … There are three separate loop routes — north Minneapolis, northeast Minneapolis and south Minneapolis. These loops will mostly follow along residential streets, and will generally be closed to thru traffic to allow people to safely walk, bike, rollerblade etc.”

From the New York Daily News editorial board: “Vice President Mike Pence, White House coronavirus task force chair, daily doler-out of advice to defeat what his boss calls the ‘invisible enemy,’ Tuesday toured Minnesota’s world-renowned Mayo Clinic, a hospital packed to the gills with infected people and caregivers. He interacted with doctors, nurses and sick patients. And, on the day confirmed U.S. cases topped 1 million, he did it without wearing a face covering. … It has been more than two weeks since the Mayo Clinic required all patients and visitors to cover up, a rule that everyone else but Pence was wisely respecting, even though Mayo had informed the VP of the mask mandate beforehand.”



Says the Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt, “Craft breweries in Minnesota say they need the state’s help to stay afloat. Many have tried what they can to keep their businesses going during the state’s stay-at-home order. But more than half said they could be forced to close in three months if the stay-at-home order is extended beyond May 13, according to a Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild survey of 77 members. Owners and analysts said the business is precarious, with a national Brewers Association survey producing similar results. Many have heavy debt loads, and state laws impede some revenue streams.”

At Patch, William Bornhoft reports, “The Minnesota Grocers Association is asking customers across the state to come to the stores wearing a mask. The group says the practice is for the protection of both ‘workers and customers’. … masks or cloth face coverings can help with preventing your germs from infecting others, ‘especially in situations where you may spread the virus without symptoms’, the MDH states.”

Also from City Pages, Hannah Jones says, “This week, Ralph Sievert, the Minneapolis Park Board’s director of forestry, is answering a lot of voicemails about beavers. That’s because last week, the board met (distantly) and approved a new wildlife management contract with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. It’s an unwieldy name for a government organization that, among other things, helps solve ‘conflicts’ between people and wildlife. … The agreement contains language about possibly ‘kill[ing]’ or even ‘shoot[ing]’ the ‘offending animal’ to prevent further damage. Fur Free Minneapolis placed an ‘Action Alert’ post on its Facebook page and asked followers to call and email Council President Jono Cowgill to put a stop to it.”