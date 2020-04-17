Walz opens up golf courses, other outdoor recreation

A lot of people were pretty teed off about this. KSTP reports: “Friday, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that expands outdoor recreation opportunities for Minnesotans during the COVID-19 epidemic. … The order allows for Minnesotans to take part in golfing, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking while following social distancing guidelines. … The new order goes into effect Saturday at 5 a.m.”

Don’t appear to be practicing social distancing. WCCO reports: “For a second day in a row, protesters gathered Friday outside the governor’s mansion in St. Paul, urging Gov. Tim Walz to end the state’s stay-at-home order. … At noon, dozens of protesters could be seen lining the street in front of the governor’s residence, holding signs and American flags. The group is calling themselves ‘Liberate Minnesota.’ Their organizers say the state’s stay-at-home order has gone on long enough and Minnesotans should be able to go back to work.”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020



Traffic shifts. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will close parkways to cars along Bde Maka Ska while reopening those along Lake Harriet so seniors and others at special risk from coronavirus can visit by car during Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. … The northbound lane of West Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Richfield Road and Lake Street will be closed Monday morning to give pedestrians enough space for social distancing. … The southbound lane of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway between 36th Street and Lake Street was closed last week. Both closures will last through May 4, the end of the stay-at-home order. … Lake Harriet Parkway, which was closed to traffic since late March, will reopen Monday morning.”

