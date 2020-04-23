Walz to announce Minnesota schools to stay closed for rest of academic year

Distance learning continues. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Gov. Tim Walz is expected to order the state’s public schools K-12 schools to stay closed for the remainder of the academic year to limit the spread of coronavirus. … Under the order, which will be announced Thursday, distance learning plans that have been in place for weeks will continue. The state’s schools have been closed since March 18 and were set to remain closed until at least May 4, but Walz has left the door open to extending that order to cover the rest of the school year if it was recommended by health experts to limit the spread of the global pandemic.”

Target’s crushing it. Also in the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar reports: “As stay-at-home orders took hold around the country last month, Target’s sales in stores began to slide. But online sales more than made up for it, skyrocketing to record levels. … The trend has continued into April with online sales — which include delivery and curbside pickup — soaring an eye-popping 275% while sales in stores have declined in the mid-teens. … Target’s overall comparable sales have risen 7% thus far in the February-to-April quarter, the Minneapolis-based retailer reported Thursday. That reflects that while sales had surged as much as 20% in mid-March amid frenzied buying heading into the pandemic, sales have moderated since then while still being up more than 5% this month.”

More room to roam. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “On Thursday, with both social distancing and outdoor recreation in mind, St. Paul and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will add four new miles of temporary bicycle and pedestrian paths, which now run along both sides of the Mississippi River. … Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul and East River Road in Minneapolis will temporarily close a lane apiece to all vehicle traffic to open up the streets to more walkers and cyclists.”

How businesses might re-open. The Pioneer Press’ John Shipley writes: “Mike Frattallone estimates his Ace Hardware stores were among the first Minnesota businesses to put a plastic screen between customers and cashiers, before Governor Tim Walz ordered non-critical businesses to close and Minnesotans to stay at home. … Since then, those protection screens have gotten more elaborate. … ‘We have a lot of hockey fans working in the stores, and they’ve taken to calling it the “penalty box” because the plastic is almost on all sides now,’ Frattallone said Wednesday. ‘I’ll tell you what, though, when you’re in there you feel pretty darn safe compared to just being out there.’ … The ‘penalty box’ is the kind of adaptation local business leaders are looking for as they lobby the governor to re-open sectors of the economy that have been shuttered as part of the state’s effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 47,000 Americans.”

